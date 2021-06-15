Nomad Rugged Leather Moment case: MagSafe, 10-foot protection, and advanced lens support

Nomad makes some of my favorite cases with lovely Horween leather, solid construction with 10-foot drop protection, and cases that seem to last forever. Several months ago we tested the Nomad Rugged Leather case with MagSafe support and found it to be better than Apple's offerings.

The latest offering from Nomad takes it to the next level for creators with integrated support for Moment lenses. The Rugged Leather Moment case ($59.95) is the perfect case for me to twist on the anamorphic lens and get out and about to shoot movies.

I own a few of these lenses and while Apple's cameras continue to improve, there is still room for Moment lenses and this case provides the ability to use them when I want while keeping my iPhone 12 Pro Max secure in the case.

