Nomad Rugged Leather Moment case: MagSafe, 10-foot protection, and advanced lens support

1 of 7
  • Nomad Rugged Leather Moment case for Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

    Nomad Rugged Leather Moment case for Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

    Nomad makes some of my favorite cases with lovely Horween leather, solid construction with 10-foot drop protection, and cases that seem to last forever. Several months ago we tested the Nomad Rugged Leather case with MagSafe support and found it to be better than Apple's offerings.

    The latest offering from Nomad takes it to the next level for creators with integrated support for Moment lenses. The Rugged Leather Moment case ($59.95) is the perfect case for me to twist on the anamorphic lens and get out and about to shoot movies.

    I own a few of these lenses and while Apple's cameras continue to improve, there is still room for Moment lenses and this case provides the ability to use them when I want while keeping my iPhone 12 Pro Max secure in the case.

    See also - iPhone 12 Pro Max: Apple's best phone gets better the more you use it

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Moment lenses fit on two cameras

    Moment lenses fit on two cameras

    The Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max has three rear cameras with the Nomad Rugged Leather Moment case supporting Moment lenses on two of the three cameras. The top left camera on the 12 Pro Max is the telephoto lens and the bottom left camera is the standard, wide-angle lens. There is no support on this case to attach a Moment lens to the ultra-wide camera that is found on the center right of the camera area.

    Even with the 0.5 ultra-wide camera on the iPhone, the 18mm wide-angle Moment lens provides a broader field-of-view.

    After attaching your Moment lens, make sure to use the Moment smartphone app that gives you specific control over the lens being used for capturing content.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Anamorphic lens and Apple Wallet support

    Anamorphic lens and Apple Wallet support

    The Nomad Rugged Leather Moment case has MagSafe integration so you can slap on accessories like the Apple Wallet while still using Moment lenses. 

    The Moment anamorphic lens is one of my favorites for creating unique video content and is a great combination with the Nomad case.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Buttons and openings on the Nomad case

    Buttons and openings on the Nomad case

    The right side button and volume buttons have subtle raised areas for activation. The right side button has some texture to help make it easier to find it with your fingers. This is the one design area I would like to see improved a bit as the volume buttons are a bit too flush for my needs.

    Compared to past Nomad cases, this one has more subtle curved edges and feels amazing in my hand. The Horween leather transitions nicely into the TPU edges while the inside of the edges and corners provides drop protection up to 10-feet.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • MagSafe technology

    MagSafe technology

    Soft microfiber material inside the case protects your iPhone from scratches. MagSafe is well integrated into the case with all accessories working flawlessly. 

    We also find subtle Nomad branding inside the Nomad Rugged Leather Moment case. There is no external branding on the case.

    See also iPhone 12 Pro Max: Apple's best phone gets better the more you use it

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Rugged Leather Moment case may be my perfect case

    Rugged Leather Moment case may be my perfect case

    The Rugged Leather Moment case ($59.95) may have been the case to achieve perfection for me. The lovely Horween leather, 10-foot drop protection, MagSafe support, Moment-lens mount integration, and high-quality fit and finish are everything I could ask for in a case.

    See also - Nomad brings MagSafe to case lineup: Bests Apple leather case with 10-foot drop protection

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Flexibility to pop-out the Moment lens mount

    Flexibility to pop-out the Moment lens mount

    Nomad also provides the option to remove the Moment lens mounting frame if you want to use the case without it. Even if you are not actively using a Moment lens, the mounting frame also provides some protection for your camera lenses so I personally always leave it in place.

    The Moment lens frame snaps in securely with alignment lines on the inside of the case so you can rest easy with your expensive Moment lens that the lens will not fall off.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

1 of 7

Nomad's Horween leather cases are fantastic options for Apple's case lineup. The latest Rugged Leather case from Nomad brings support for Moment add-on lenses for those creators who want one case that does it all.

Read More Read Less

Nomad Rugged Leather Moment case for Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Nomad makes some of my favorite cases with lovely Horween leather, solid construction with 10-foot drop protection, and cases that seem to last forever. Several months ago we tested the Nomad Rugged Leather case with MagSafe support and found it to be better than Apple's offerings.

The latest offering from Nomad takes it to the next level for creators with integrated support for Moment lenses. The Rugged Leather Moment case ($59.95) is the perfect case for me to twist on the anamorphic lens and get out and about to shoot movies.

I own a few of these lenses and while Apple's cameras continue to improve, there is still room for Moment lenses and this case provides the ability to use them when I want while keeping my iPhone 12 Pro Max secure in the case.

See also - iPhone 12 Pro Max: Apple's best phone gets better the more you use it

Caption by: Matthew Miller

1 of 7

Related Topics:

Mobility Apple Smartphones Mobile OS Security Hardware

Related Galleries

    • 1 of 2