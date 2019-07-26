This old tech: 10 reasons to get all nostalgic about hardware and software

Launched in 1990, the release was the first commercially successful version of Windows. Unlike MS-DOS, Windows 3.0 required a Microsoft-compatible mouse to click and drag windows around.

Sadly games like Reversi, Gorillas.bas, Donkey.bas, and Nibbles.bas are no longer hidden in the hard drive of the latest version of Windows 10, but search online, and you can play these nostalgic games again.