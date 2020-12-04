Quantum computing, digital transformation, programming languages, and more: ZDNet's research roundup

The M1 processor used in the 2020 version of the Mac Mini is significantly more powerful than its predecessor from 2018. The M1 scores 1,752 (single core) and 7,713 (multi core). In fact, even when running Geekbench 5 in Intel mode, using Apple's Rosetta 2 technology, the M1 still beat not only its entry-level predecessor, but the Core i5 and i7 models too, with scores of 1,340 (single core) and 6,050 (multi core).
For more see: Mac Mini (Late 2020) review: Apple's most affordable M1 Mac offers great value for money
Join Discussion