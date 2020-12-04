Quantum computing, digital transformation, programming languages, and more: ZDNet's research roundup

  • Quantum computing will impact the enterprise, despite being misunderstood

    Let's start with our special feature on quantum computing. TechRepublic research shows that quantum computing remains an enigma for the majority of IT professionals, with 90% reporting that they have little to no understanding of the topic. Only 11% of the 598 respondents said they have an 'excellent' understanding of quantum computing.

  • Quantum computers are coming. Get ready for them to change everything

    The special report also shows that quantum computers are not yet creating business value, but CIOs should nonetheless lose no time in getting involved. Chemistry, oil and gas, transportation, logistics, banking and cybersecurity are among the industries that are often pointed to as examples of the fields that quantum technology could transform. 

  • Cloud computing is grabbing even more of your IT spending

    Spending on public cloud services is expected to grow 18.4% next year, to a total of $304.9 billion – up from $257.5 billion in 2020, according to tech analyst Gartner. The proportion of total enterprise IT spending that goes on cloud computing is also expected to grow rapidly, from 9.1% in 2020 to 14.2% by 2024.

  • Programming languages: Python ahead of Java for first time but still trailing C

    For the first time in Tiobe's long-running index, 35-year-old Python has overtaken Java to become the second-most popular programming language. Python, a top choice for data-science and machine-learning projects, is now in second spot behind C in Tiobe's latest index, knocking Java down into third place. 

  • The PC is back, again, and that even includes the desktop

    The continued need for many of us to work, study and be entertained while at home is leading to increased demand for PCs. According to research by IDC, shipments of traditional PCs – made up of desktops, notebooks, and workstations – in EMEA will total 82.1 million in 2020, a 12.7% year-on-year increase. Demand will continue to be strong throughout 2020 and into the first half of 2021.

  • PC shipments: Google Chromebook sales fly high but desktops plummet

    Chromebook shipments, meanwhile, have grown 122% year on year to a total of 9.4 million units in Q3 of 2020. That's still a relatively small share of the 124.5 million PCs shipped in the quarter, but it outstrips the growth in Windows 10 'detachable' PCs, ultra-slim notebooks and convertibles, according to analyst Canalys' Q3 PC shipments report

  • Apple's most affordable M1 Mac offers great performance

    The M1 processor used in the 2020 version of the Mac Mini is significantly more powerful than its predecessor from 2018. The M1 scores 1,752 (single core) and 7,713 (multi core). In fact, even when running Geekbench 5 in Intel mode, using Apple's Rosetta 2 technology, the M1 still beat not only its entry-level predecessor, but the Core i5 and i7 models too, with scores of 1,340 (single core) and 6,050 (multi core). 

  • Bitcoin surge may add to Nvidia, AMD gaming GPU demand

    Demand for GPUs from AMD and Nvidia surged at one point last month –and the initial thinking is that gaming PCs were the primary reason. However, the price of Bitcoin is also likely to drive supply shortages. The surge in prices in mid-November indicates cryptomining might be about to pick up pace again.

  • COVID hit startups badly – but something surprising is happening

    The coronavirus is having an impact, but the Middle East's startup scene is showing some unexpected trends. Research from MAGNiTT, a startup data platform, revealed that $704m was invested across 564 different startups across the region in 2019. "To put it into perspective, 2009 saw $15m of funding in five venture deals," the company noted. 

From the potential impact of quantum computing through to the IT trends for 2021 and the growth in startups, here's the facts and figures from the past month in technology news.

