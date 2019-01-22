Parallels Toolbox: The ultimate software utility for Windows 10 and macOS

The first option is to get the entire Parallels Toolbox suite. Not only that, but the subscription model means that you also get new tools as and when they are added (and over the past 18 months or so I've been using Parallels Toolbox, it's changed a lot.

The full Parallels Toolbox options gives you access to a wide array of features, everything from screen and window capture functionality, ways to free up memory and disk space, make GIFs, capture video, convert files, download video files off the internet, find duplicate files, and put your computer into presentation mode.

For me, Parallels Toolbox has replaced maybe a dozen separate utilities, helping to streamline my workflow, saving me disk space, and also saving money.

The complete Parallels Toolbox suite costs $19.99 per year, and is, as far as I'm concerned, excellent value for money.