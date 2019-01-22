Parallels Toolbox: The ultimate software utility for Windows 10 and macOS

    The first option is to get the entire Parallels Toolbox suite. Not only that, but the subscription model means that you also get new tools as and when they are added (and over the past 18 months or so I've been using Parallels Toolbox, it's changed a lot.

    The full Parallels Toolbox options gives you access to a wide array of features, everything from screen and window capture functionality, ways to free up memory and disk space, make GIFs, capture video, convert files, download video files off the internet, find duplicate files, and put your computer into presentation mode.

    For me, Parallels Toolbox has replaced maybe a dozen separate utilities, helping to streamline my workflow, saving me disk space, and also saving money.

    The complete Parallels Toolbox suite costs $19.99 per year, and is, as far as I'm concerned, excellent value for money.

    If you don't want to buy the while Parallels Toolbox suite, one option is the Presentation Pack. This is specifically designed for those who want to quickly transform their PC or Mac into a presentation delivery device. 

    The Presentation Pack offers up the following features:

    • Airplane Mode Alarm
    • Date Countdown
    • Do Not Disturb
    • Do Not Sleep
    • Eject Volumes
    • Hide Desktop
    • Lock Screen
    • Launch
    • Presentation Mode
    • Record Audio
    • Stopwatch
    • Switch Resolutions
    • Timer
    • World Time

    Parallels Toolbox Presentation Pack costs $9.99 per year.

    If you don't want to buy the while Parallels Toolbox suite, one option is the Parallels Toolbox Screen and Video Pack. This is specifically designed for those who need to capture screenshots and video, convert video files, make GIFs and more.

    The Screen and Video Pack offers up the following features:

    • Capture Area
    • Capture Screen
    • Capture Window
    • Convert a Video
    • Download Audio
    • Download Video
    • Make GIF
    • Record Area
    • Record Screen
    • Record Window
    • Resize Image
    • Screenshot Page
    • Take Video
    • Take Photo

    Parallels Toolbox Screen and Video Pack costs $9.99 per year.

    If you don't want to buy the while Parallels Toolbox suite, one option is the Parallels Toolbox Disk and System Pack. This is specifically designed for those who want to optimize their computer and free up wasted disk space and RAM.

    The Disk and System Pack offers up the following features:

    • Airplane Mode
    • Archive
    • Block Camera
    • Clean Drive
    • Download Video
    • Eject Volume
    • Find Duplicates
    • Free Memory
    • Lock Screen
    • Mute Your Microphone
    • Switch Resolutions
    • Unarchive
    • Hidden Files
    • Sleep Timer
    • Uninstall Apps

    Parallels Toolbox Disk and System Pack costs $9.99 per year.

If you're looking for a suite of utilities that will both boost your productivity and improve the performance of your PC or Mac, then Parallels Toolbox is or you. And there are a variety of options to allow you to pay for the features you need.

