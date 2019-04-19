Plagues then and now: Blood, frogs and locusts are no match for the ravages of 2019

Every year, during Passover, Jews get together for a ritual festive meal, the Seder, and recount the Exodus, which is when their enslaved ancestors left ancient Egypt. Part of that story involves the telling of the 10 plagues, which the Lord brought upon the Egyptians as punishment.

First up: "With the staff that is in my hands I will strike the water of the Nile, and it will be changed into blood. The fish in the Nile will die, and the river will stink and the Egyptians will not be able to drink its water." -- Exodus 7:17-18 The Plague of Blood

What would a modern-day Plague of Blood look like?