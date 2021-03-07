Presidio Perfect-Clear and Shieldview Glass for iPhone 12 Pro Max: Clear protection for the front and back

Speck has a rather unique guide to help you install the protector with perfect placement. Follow the directions for placing your iPhone in the correct orientation, then clean the display, peel the plastic backing off, and lower the protector onto your display.
The system worked flawlessly and the only thing I had to deal with was a few specks of dust that fell onto the clean display as I peeled off the protective plastic shipping layer. The included sticky dust removal sticker took care of that and installation was simple.
I did see a couple of glue bubbles at first, but after a couple of hours those went away and the protector looks great.
See also: iPhone 12 Pro Max - Apple's best phone gets better the more you use it
Join Discussion