Presidio Perfect-Clear and Shieldview Glass for iPhone 12 Pro Max: Clear protection for the front and back

  Speck Presidio Perfect-Clear and Shieldview Glass retail packages

    Speck Presidio Perfect-Clear and Shieldview Glass retail packages

    Speck is now offering 360º protection bundles for the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Included in the bundle is Speck's most protective clear case, Presidio Perfect-Clear, and the Shieldview Glass screen protectors for $59.95.

    Presidio Perfect-Clear's impact technology protects the case against drops up to 13 feet while ShieldView Glass prevents any scratches with its high-quality tempered glass. Both the case and screen protector have a built-in antimicrobial treatment from Microban that delivers a 99% reduction in stain and odor-causing bacteria on the case and screen, creating a cleaner surface.

  Presidio Perfect-Clear case

    Presidio Perfect-Clear case

    The clear case provides an ample opening for the rear cameras with a ridge around the opening to help protect the cameras from damage.

    The clear case shows off your selected iPhone 12 color while protecting it from accidental drops and bumps.

  The edges protect the display too

    The edges protect the display too

    The edges of the Presidio Perfect-Clear rise above the display to help protect the screen from damage, especially when you set it face down on a surface.

    The sides of the case are clear, just like the back panel.

  Left side buttons and ringer switch opening

    Left side buttons and ringer switch opening

    The edges of the Presidio Perfect-Clear help you hold onto the phone while the raised buttons are easy to press. The ringer switch is accessible with the opening too.

    Wireless charging and Apple Pay are also supported. There are no embedded magnets for full MagSafe support though.

  Shieldview Glass screen protector kit

    Shieldview Glass screen protector kit

    The Shieldview Glass screen protector kit, included with the bundle, has all you need to install the protector flawlessly.

    The tempered glass screen protector has a 9H rated scratch-resistant coating and is very thin so that full functionality of your iPhone is present. I love having the protector on the display and it seems my finger flows faster than the native glass.

    The glass protector is also fingerprint and dirt resistant, not to mention treated with Microban for inhibiting bacteria growth.

  GoofProof installation kit

    GoofProof installation kit

    Speck has a rather unique guide to help you install the protector with perfect placement. Follow the directions for placing your iPhone in the correct orientation, then clean the display, peel the plastic backing off, and lower the protector onto your display.

    The system worked flawlessly and the only thing I had to deal with was a few specks of dust that fell onto the clean display as I peeled off the protective plastic shipping layer. The included sticky dust removal sticker took care of that and installation was simple.

    I did see a couple of glue bubbles at first, but after a couple of hours those went away and the protector looks great.

Apple's new iPhone 12 devices have some cool color options and the best way to enjoy the colors is with a clear case. Speck also offers a compelling glass screen protector so together the bundle will protect your iPhone 12 Pro Max from daily usage.

