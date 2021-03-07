Presidio Perfect-Clear and Shieldview Glass for iPhone 12 Pro Max: Clear protection for the front and back

Speck is now offering 360º protection bundles for the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Included in the bundle is Speck's most protective clear case, Presidio Perfect-Clear, and the Shieldview Glass screen protectors for $59.95.

Presidio Perfect-Clear's impact technology protects the case against drops up to 13 feet while ShieldView Glass prevents any scratches with its high-quality tempered glass. Both the case and screen protector have a built-in antimicrobial treatment from Microban that delivers a 99% reduction in stain and odor-causing bacteria on the case and screen, creating a cleaner surface.

