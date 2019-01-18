PureGear Tempered Glass Privacy protector for iPhone XS: Secure your screen from errant eyes

Star Trek technology still influential after over 50 years
The 20th century Earthlings who first tuned into the "Star Trek" television series in 1966 would certainly be amazed at how much science fiction is now science fact. ...
Over the decades of using mobile devices, I've only broken a couple screens. I have had several glass screen protectors break though so to keep these expensive devices safe I now have glass screen protectors on all of my phones.
Commuting daily on a train and traveling on airplanes regularly exposes my phones to wandering eyes and after seeing my daughter's phone with a privacy protector on it I knew I needed that additional layer of data protection. Three weeks ago I installed a PureGear Tempered Glass Privacy screen protector on my iPhone XS and am loving the sense of control I now have over what others see over my shoulder.
See also: Goodbye iPhone XR: Signal strength and size bring me back to the iPhone XS
Caption by: Matthew Miller
Installation of the screen protector was quick and simple thanks to the Perfect Alignment Tray system. Simply set your iPhone in the green tray, clean the screen, peel off the back film from the screen protector, line up the tabs to the notches, and press into place. I was able to install it in seconds without a single bubble under the protector.
The wipe to clean your screen, sticker to remove lint and dust, and the cleaning cloth are all included.
See also: Goodbye iPhone XR: Signal strength and size bring me back to the iPhone XS
Caption by: Matthew Miller
Installation of the protector focusing on aligning everything with the tray, rather than trying to line everything up with the phone itself.
See also: Goodbye iPhone XR: Signal strength and size bring me back to the iPhone XS
Caption by: Matthew Miller
I also like that this screen protector is case-friendly, which means the glass covers the entire viewable display while not extending into the black bezel of the iPhone XS. Every case I have tried since installing the protector has worked perfectly. There is a cutout along the top of the protector for the sensors and front-facing camera.
See also: Goodbye iPhone XR: Signal strength and size bring me back to the iPhone XS
Caption by: Matthew Miller
There is a cutout along the top of the protector for the notch of the iPhone XS.
I used to spend time trying to line up protectors with openings and other points of reference, but the Perfect Alignment Tray takes care of all of that for you.
I installed the protector in seconds without a single bubble or flaw in the installation of the protector.
See also: Goodbye iPhone XR: Signal strength and size bring me back to the iPhone XS
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The display remains vibrant and clear when you look straight at your phone. Angling your iPhone about 30 degrees reduces the visibility of the display and just past 45 degrees the screen looks black. This reduction in visibility is only for viewing from the two sides.
There is no degradation/privacy filter when angling along the length of the phone, viewing from the top or bottom. This is fine since people sit on either side of you and the side-to-side visibility is what you are trying to reduce.
See also: Goodbye iPhone XR: Signal strength and size bring me back to the iPhone XS
Caption by: Matthew Miller
While I'm not viewing top secret data on my phone, others don't need to see what I my emails contain, what shows I am viewing, and photos of family and friends I may be viewing in a public location. I am a huge fan of this privacy screen protector and will be installing these on all of my phones in the future.
The glass feels as good as the iPhone glass and doesn't gather fingerprints at all. The PureGear Tempered Glass Privacy screen protector is available now for $49.99 and it is my current favorite. While I tested it for the Apple iPhone XS, it is also available for the XS Max, XR, and iPhone X.
See also: Goodbye iPhone XR: Signal strength and size bring me back to the iPhone XS
Caption by: Matthew Miller
I've been using tempered glass screen protectors for years, but it wasn't until I saw my daughter's privacy protector that I thought I should add another layer of data protection to my phone.
Over the decades of using mobile devices, I've only broken a couple screens. I have had several glass screen protectors break though so to keep these expensive devices safe I now have glass screen protectors on all of my phones.
Commuting daily on a train and traveling on airplanes regularly exposes my phones to wandering eyes and after seeing my daughter's phone with a privacy protector on it I knew I needed that additional layer of data protection. Three weeks ago I installed a PureGear Tempered Glass Privacy screen protector on my iPhone XS and am loving the sense of control I now have over what others see over my shoulder.
See also: Goodbye iPhone XR: Signal strength and size bring me back to the iPhone XS
Caption by: Matthew Miller
Join Discussion