PureGear Tempered Glass Privacy protector for iPhone XS: Secure your screen from errant eyes

Over the decades of using mobile devices, I've only broken a couple screens. I have had several glass screen protectors break though so to keep these expensive devices safe I now have glass screen protectors on all of my phones.

Commuting daily on a train and traveling on airplanes regularly exposes my phones to wandering eyes and after seeing my daughter's phone with a privacy protector on it I knew I needed that additional layer of data protection. Three weeks ago I installed a PureGear Tempered Glass Privacy screen protector on my iPhone XS and am loving the sense of control I now have over what others see over my shoulder.

