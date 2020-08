The amount of electronic waste (e-waste) that was produced globally in 2019 reached a record of 53.6 million tonnes (Mt), up 9.2 Mt in five years, according to the United Nation's (UN) global e-waste monitor 2020 [PDF]. The UN defines e-waste as any discarded products with a battery or plug, and which features toxic and hazardous substances such as mercury, that can pose severe risk to human and environmental health. According to the report, Asia was the biggest culprit, generating the greatest volume of e-waste during 2019 of nearly 25 Mt, followed by Americas at 13 Mt, and Europe at 12 Mt.

For more see: UN reports global e-waste production soared beyond 53 million tonnes in 2019