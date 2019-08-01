Replacing a MacBook or MacBook Pro battery

1 of 11
  • Getting the patient ready

    Getting the patient ready

    Here's the patient, a mid-2012 13-inch A1278 MacBook Pro, along with the replacement battery and tools needed courtesy of iFixit.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Right tools for the job

    Right tools for the job

    Here's a great thing about buying a "Fix Kit" from iFixit -- you get all the tools you need (screwdriver, screwdriver bits, and spudger) you need to tackle the job. Don't attempt to do this with cheapo tools because you'll just cause mayhem.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Tiny screws are tiny

    Tiny screws are tiny

    This is why you need precision tools for the job!

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • And we're in!

    And we're in!

    This MacBook has seen a tough life, but despite multiple drops, copious cat hair, and evidence of tea ingress, it still works.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Popping off the connector

    Popping off the connector

    Start off by popping off the connector from the motherboard. The spudger makes lifting the connector off easy.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • More tiny screws!

    More tiny screws!

    Here the mounting points on the battery have broken off, but I need to get the screws out to do the job. Here's the first screw...

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Keep on trucking

    Keep on trucking

    ... and here's the second mounting screw.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Refitting the battery is the reverse of removing

    Refitting the battery is the reverse of removing

    Pop in the battery, fit the connector... 

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • More tiny screws!

    More tiny screws!

    ...refitting one screw...

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Nearly done!

    Nearly done!

    ...and the other!

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Stitching up the patient!

    Stitching up the patient!

    Pop the cover back on (this one was a bit banged up so needed some gentle persuasion to get it in place), do up the screws, and the job is done!

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

1 of 11

Step-by-step photos showing how to replace a MacBook Pro's battery. This was done in about 5 minutes on a kitchen table.

Read More Read Less

Getting the patient ready

Here's the patient, a mid-2012 13-inch A1278 MacBook Pro, along with the replacement battery and tools needed courtesy of iFixit.

Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

1 of 11

Related Topics:

Laptops Apple Hardware Reviews Security Mobility

Related Galleries

    • 1 of 2