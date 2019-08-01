Replacing a MacBook or MacBook Pro battery

iPhone, iPad, and Mac buyer's guide: July 2019 edition
Here's the patient, a mid-2012 13-inch A1278 MacBook Pro, along with the replacement battery and tools needed courtesy of iFixit.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Here's a great thing about buying a "Fix Kit" from iFixit -- you get all the tools you need (screwdriver, screwdriver bits, and spudger) you need to tackle the job. Don't attempt to do this with cheapo tools because you'll just cause mayhem.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
This is why you need precision tools for the job!
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
This MacBook has seen a tough life, but despite multiple drops, copious cat hair, and evidence of tea ingress, it still works.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Start off by popping off the connector from the motherboard. The spudger makes lifting the connector off easy.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Here the mounting points on the battery have broken off, but I need to get the screws out to do the job. Here's the first screw...
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
... and here's the second mounting screw.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Pop in the battery, fit the connector...
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
...refitting one screw...
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
...and the other!
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Pop the cover back on (this one was a bit banged up so needed some gentle persuasion to get it in place), do up the screws, and the job is done!
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Step-by-step photos showing how to replace a MacBook Pro's battery. This was done in about 5 minutes on a kitchen table.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
