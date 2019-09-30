Samsung Galaxy Fold first look: in pictures

  • Closed black Galaxy Fold in hand

    Closed black Galaxy Fold in hand

  • Back of the opened Galaxy Fold

    Back of the opened Galaxy Fold

  • Triple rear camera system

    Triple rear camera system

  • Front display without the case

    Front display without the case

  • Opened Galaxy Fold

    Opened Galaxy Fold

  • Gorgeous OLED panel on the large display

    Gorgeous OLED panel on the large display

  • App shortcuts on the Galaxy Fold

    App shortcuts on the Galaxy Fold

  • Start folding it up

    Start folding it up

  • Display is still visible and working as you close the Fold

    Display is still visible and working as you close the Fold

  • All setup and ready to use

    All setup and ready to use

  • Dual inside front-facing cameras and sensors

    Dual inside front-facing cameras and sensors

  • USB-C port for charging and bottom firing speaker

    USB-C port for charging and bottom firing speaker

  • The foldable part is clearly visible and touchable

    The foldable part is clearly visible and touchable

  • Side fingerprint sensor, power button, and volume buttons

    Side fingerprint sensor, power button, and volume buttons

  • Closed Galaxy Fold vs Galaxy Note 10+

    Closed Galaxy Fold vs Galaxy Note 10+

  • Apps on the Fold vs Note 10+

    Apps on the Fold vs Note 10+

  • Included carbon fiber shell case pieces

    Included carbon fiber shell case pieces

  • Front display on the Galaxy Fold

    Front display on the Galaxy Fold

  • Fully functional Android phone on the front display

    Fully functional Android phone on the front display

  • Hinge and included case attached to the Fold

    Hinge and included case attached to the Fold

  • Back of the Fold with the carbon fiber case

    Back of the Fold with the carbon fiber case

  • Back with the included case

    Back with the included case

  • Case on the front piece

    Case on the front piece

  • Fold branding on the back of the case

    Fold branding on the back of the case

  • Substantial hinge/spine of the Galaxy Fold

    Substantial hinge/spine of the Galaxy Fold

  • Bottom view of the closed Galaxy Fold

    Bottom view of the closed Galaxy Fold

  • ZDNet website, Fold vs Note 10+

    ZDNet website, Fold vs Note 10+

  • Google Maps: Fold vs Note 10+

    Google Maps: Fold vs Note 10+

  • Kindle Oasis vs Galaxy Fold with Kindle app

    Kindle Oasis vs Galaxy Fold with Kindle app

  • Watching Dark Crystal on Netflix

    Watching Dark Crystal on Netflix

  • Watching Dark Crystal on Netflix, zoom view fills the display

    Watching Dark Crystal on Netflix, zoom view fills the display

  • Opened Fold with widgets and apps

    Opened Fold with widgets and apps

  • App launcher on the Fold

    App launcher on the Fold

  • Samsung Galaxy Fold retail box

    Samsung Galaxy Fold retail box

  • Slide off the outer sleeve to reveal an inner sleeve

    Slide off the outer sleeve to reveal an inner sleeve

  • Finally get to the inner white packaging

    Finally get to the inner white packaging

  • Care instructions attached to the opened Galaxy Fold

    Care instructions attached to the opened Galaxy Fold

  • Unfold the future

    Unfold the future

  • Galaxy Fold Premier Service flyer

    Galaxy Fold Premier Service flyer

  • Galaxy Buds, charger, and USB cable included

    Galaxy Buds, charger, and USB cable included

  • Entering text on the Fold: split keyboard view

    Entering text on the Fold: split keyboard view

  • Picking which apps apply continuity to the small screen

    Picking which apps apply continuity to the small screen

  • Samsung email looks lovely on the Galaxy Fold

    Samsung email looks lovely on the Galaxy Fold

  • Spotify on the Galaxy Fold

    Spotify on the Galaxy Fold

  • Setting up multi-view app edge launcher

    Setting up multi-view app edge launcher

  • Using three apps at once on the Galaxy Fold

    Using three apps at once on the Galaxy Fold

  • Two apps with a pop-up view app

    Two apps with a pop-up view app

Samsung's new Galaxy Fold is one of the most unique devices we have seen in years with a smartphone/tablet in one device. After three days of use, it's clearly a high end product for the early adopter that is a stunning achievement in engineering.

