Samsung Galaxy S20 first look: All the models and colors up close

Here's a look at the trio of Samsung's Galaxy S20 devices in their three colors. Ultra is on the left.
In the hand, the Galaxy S20, the pink, slim device felt best.
The Ultra, far right, has an arsenal of cameras that stick out.
Three different shades in all their glory.
And here's what they look like from the front!
All three have a rectangular housing, similar to the iPhone 11 and Pixel 4.
Notice the 100x zoom.
The Galaxy S20 Ultra felt bulkier than its siblings. Perhaps too bulky.
Ranging from 6.2-inches to 6.9-inches, the Galaxy S20 screens are vibrant.
The size of the Samsung S20 Plus is a health compromise in your hand.
The camera setup of the Galaxy S20 Ultra.
All Galaxy S20 devices are 5G equipped.
A nice perk on the Samsung Galaxy S20 is the ability to allocate RAM to a handful of key apps.
Here is Samsung's latest flagship range, in all its glory.
Here's a look at the trio of Samsung's Galaxy S20 devices in their three colors. Ultra is on the left.
