Samsung Galaxy S20 first look: All the models and colors up close

  Small, medium, large Galaxy S20s

    Small, medium, large Galaxy S20s

    Here's a look at the trio of Samsung's Galaxy S20 devices in their three colors. Ultra is on the left. 

  Samsung Galaxy S20 lightest of the bunch

    Samsung Galaxy S20 lightest of the bunch

    In the hand, the Galaxy S20, the pink, slim device felt best. 

  Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, S20 Ultra from the back

    Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, S20 Ultra from the back

    The Ultra, far right, has an arsenal of cameras that stick out. 

  Another view of the rear

    Another view of the rear

    Three different shades in all their glory.

  Front view

    Front view

    And here's what they look like from the front!

  The cameras, up close

    The cameras, up close

    All three have a rectangular housing, similar to the iPhone 11 and Pixel 4.

  Space Zoom

    Space Zoom

    Notice the 100x zoom.

  Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra relative to its siblings

    Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra relative to its siblings

    The Galaxy S20 Ultra felt bulkier than its siblings. Perhaps too bulky. 

  Samsung Galaxy S20 vibrant screens

    Samsung Galaxy S20 vibrant screens

    Ranging from 6.2-inches to 6.9-inches, the Galaxy S20 screens are vibrant. 

  Samsung S20 Plus

    Samsung S20 Plus

    The size of the Samsung S20 Plus is a health compromise in your hand. 

  Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra cameras

    Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra cameras

    The camera setup of the Galaxy S20 Ultra. 

  5G across the Galaxy S20 board

    5G across the Galaxy S20 board

    All Galaxy S20 devices are 5G equipped. 

  Allocating RAM to apps on Samsung Galaxy S20

    Allocating RAM to apps on Samsung Galaxy S20

    A nice perk on the Samsung Galaxy S20 is the ability to allocate RAM to a handful of key apps. 

  App controls in Samsung Galaxy S20

    App controls in Samsung Galaxy S20

  Cases for Samsung Galaxy S20 lineup

    Cases for Samsung Galaxy S20 lineup

Here is Samsung's latest flagship range, in all its glory.

