Speck has been making cases for Samsung for years and is a Designed for Samsung certified case maker. The new Presidio Perfect-Clear in Ombre color is a slick option for the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, available for $44.95.

The case is designed to help protect from drops up to 13 feet. It is treated with Microban antimicrobial technology to help reduce bacteria.

Another great feature of Speck cases is the lifetime warranty, which includes a clear guarantee against yellowing.

