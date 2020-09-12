SanDisk 256GB Ultra Dual USB-C/USB-A flash drive

    For more information on the SanDisk 256GB Ultra Dual Drive, click here.

This flash drive is small, versatile, reliable, tough (it's been rattling on my keys for weeks and it's pretty much like new), and at $35 for 256GB, it's very cheap.

SanDisk 256GB Ultra Dual Drive

For more information on the SanDisk 256GB Ultra Dual Drive, click here.

