Satechi Dock5 Multi-Device Charging Station

The perfect tool for cable and charger decluttering.

adrian-kingsley-hughes.jpg
Topic: Hardware
Satechi Dock5
1 of 6

Satechi Dock5

Ideal for your family home, workspace, classroom and more, the Dock5 Multi-Device Charging Station keeps all your electronics in one place to help declutter and organize while recharging your smartphone and tablets.

For more information on the Satechi Dock5, click here.

Satechi Dock5
2 of 6

Satechi Dock5

The Dock5 powers up to five USB devices simultaneously with a Qi wireless charging pad (up to 10W), two USB-C PD ports (up to 20W each), and two USB-A ports (up to 12W each).

Satechi Dock5
3 of 6

Satechi Dock5

With built-in silicone dividers, non-slip padding, and CE/ETL certifications, your devices will be safely stored, and you'll have peace of mind when they're charging.

Satechi Dock5
4 of 6

Satechi Dock5

ETL and CE certified with over-temperature protection for peace of mind when charging, so you can quickly yet safely power all your devices. 

Satechi Dock5
5 of 6

Satechi Dock5

The Dock5 features Qi wireless charging to easily power your iPhone or AirPods Pro with a convenient LED indicator that displays its charging status.

Satechi Dock5
6 of 6

Satechi Dock5

With its compact footprint and a sleek aluminum finish, the Dock5 Multi-Device Charging Station adds a modern touch to your office or entryway.

