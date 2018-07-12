Save money on RAVPower wireless chargers for iPhone and Android smartphones

Hardware
Tech highlights:
I've been using the RAVPower 7.5W Fast Wireless Charger for several months now and it's been 100 percent reliable. The build quality is solid, and the product has stood up well to daily use, not showing any wear at all despite the fact that I'm far more careless with things than the average person.
Highly recommended.
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B075FHY8MB
Regular Price: $39.99 | Deal Price: $27.99 | Price for ZDNet readers: $22.99
Code: ZDNET034
Discount code valid from 07/12/2018 00:00 AM PDT -- 07/14/2018 11:59 PM PDT
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Tech highlights:
The RAVPower Qi-Certified 10W Fast Wireless Charger is yet another super wireless charger from RAVPower. I especially like the anodized aluminum base which helps keep the charger and the device being charged cool, reducing charge times and improving safety.
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B078YNXYV9
Regular Price: $37.99 | Deal Price: $26.59 | Price for ZDNet readers: $22.79
Code: ZDNET066
Discount code valid from 07/12/2018 00:00 AM PDT -- 07/14/2018 11:59 PM PDT
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Tech highlights:
The RAVPower 2 Coils 7.5W Wireless Charging Stand is the perfect wireless charger for those who want to use their device while it is charging. It's great for both work and for charging your device while you want a movie or latest cat videos on YouTube.
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B079C1QLCR
Regular Price: $45.99 | Deal Price: $32.19 | Price for ZDNet readers: $27.59
Code: ZDNET069
Discount code valid from 07/12/2018 00:00 AM PDT -- 07/14/2018 11:59 PM PDT
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Tech highlights:
I'm going to own up to the fact that initially I looked at portable wireless charging as a bit of a gimmick, but a few days with the RAVPower 10400mAh Wireless Portable Charger changed my mind. Not only do I like the convenience of being able to just throw my smartphone on the charger without needing a cable for a quick power top-up between bouts of use, but it is also nice to have the option to charge other devices traditionally using the USB port.
A brilliant fusion of two technologies.
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B079BSGPLG
Regular Price: $65.99 | Deal Price: $45.99 | Price for ZDNet readers: $39.99
Code: ZDNET080
Discount code valid from 07/12/2018 00:00 AM PDT -- 07/14/2018 11:59 PM PDT
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Looking to pick up a high-quality wireless charger for your iPhone or Android smartphone? Here are some exclusive deals for ZDNet readers that are hard to resist.
Tech highlights:
