Save money on RAVPower wireless chargers for iPhone and Android smartphones

Tech highlights:

Battery pack and a wireless charger : This device combines a 10,400mAh powerbank with a wireless charger.

Ultimate in wireless portability : Take the convenience of wireless charging with you when on the move, doing away with the need to carry a charging cable, while giving you the flexibility to use a cable if you have one.

Fast charging for iPhone : 50 percent faster wireless charging for iPhone X, 8 Plus, and 8 with iOS 11.2 or later compared to traditional 3.5W - 5W chargers.

10W fast charging for Samsung devices : Power your compatible Samsung device, like the Galaxy S8 in as little as 3.85 hours.

Works with any Qi device : Compatible with iPhone X / 8 Plus / 8, and Galaxy S8 / S8 Plus / Note 8. Note that non-Qi enabled phones will require a Qi wireless charging cover to power up

Power up two devices simultaneously : 10400mAh capacity charges 2 devices at once, thanks to a wireless charging top surface and a USB port; charge an iPhone X for 2.7 times via USB port or 1.8 times via the wireless charger.

2x faster recharge: RAVPower wireless battery pack recharges twice as fast in 6 hours with a 2A / 2.4A AC charger

I'm going to own up to the fact that initially I looked at portable wireless charging as a bit of a gimmick, but a few days with the RAVPower 10400mAh Wireless Portable Charger changed my mind. Not only do I like the convenience of being able to just throw my smartphone on the charger without needing a cable for a quick power top-up between bouts of use, but it is also nice to have the option to charge other devices traditionally using the USB port.

A brilliant fusion of two technologies.

