Save money on RAVPower wireless chargers for iPhone and Android smartphones

1 of 4
  • RAVPower 7.5W Fast Wireless Charger

    RAVPower 7.5W Fast Wireless Charger

    Tech highlights:

    • Fast charging: HyperAir technology delivers the fastest charging speeds for both iOS and Android devices, 7.5W for iPhone X, 8, and 8 Plus, and 10W for Samsung Galaxy S9, S8, S7 and Note 8. Twice as fast as traditional 3.5W - 5W wireless chargers.
    • Charge up safely: HyperAir features triple temperature controls disperse heat 15 percent faster and more effectively. And fail-safe circuitry prevents overcharging, over-current, over-voltage, overheating, and short circuit.
    • Instantaneous device detection: Sharing the same fixed frequency program as iPhones, HyperAir accurately detects your iPhone and starts charging immediately.
    • Quick Charge 3.0 adapter included in the box.

    I've been using the RAVPower 7.5W Fast Wireless Charger for several months now and it's been 100 percent reliable. The build quality is solid, and the product has stood up well to daily use, not showing any wear at all despite the fact that I'm far more careless with things than the average person.

    Highly recommended.

    https://www.amazon.com/dp/B075FHY8MB

    Regular Price: $39.99 | Deal Price: $27.99 | Price for ZDNet readers: $22.99

    Code: ZDNET034

    Discount code valid from 07/12/2018 00:00 AM PDT -- 07/14/2018 11:59 PM PDT

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • RAVPower Qi-Certified 10W Fast Wireless Charger

    RAVPower Qi-Certified 10W Fast Wireless Charger

    Tech highlights:

    • Fast charging: HyperAir technology delivers the fastest charging speeds for both iOS and Android devices, 7.5W for iPhone X, 8, and 8 Plus, and 10W for Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus, S9, S8, S7 and Note 8. Twice as fast as traditional 3.5W - 5W wireless chargers.
    • Charge up safely: Qi-certified & HyperAir wireless charger features triple temperature controls; 15 percent faster heat dispersion, and incorporating overcharging, overcurrent, over-voltage, overheating, and short circuit safeguards.
    • Instantaneous device detection: Sharing the same fixed frequency program as iPhones, HyperAir accurately detects your iPhone and starts charging immediately.
    • Smart indicator: LED light flickers green when your device is charging and turns solid green when fully charged.
    • Quick Charge 3.0 adapter included in the box.

    The RAVPower Qi-Certified 10W Fast Wireless Charger is yet another super wireless charger from RAVPower. I especially like the anodized aluminum base which helps keep the charger and the device being charged cool, reducing charge times and improving safety.

    https://www.amazon.com/dp/B078YNXYV9

    Regular Price: $37.99 | Deal Price: $26.59 | Price for ZDNet readers: $22.79

    Code: ZDNET066

    Discount code valid from 07/12/2018 00:00 AM PDT -- 07/14/2018 11:59 PM PDT

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • RAVPower 2 Coils 7.5W Wireless Charging Stand

    RAVPower 2 Coils 7.5W Wireless Charging Stand

    Tech highlights:

    • RAVPower redefines fast wireless charging: HyperAir technology delivers the fastest charging speeds for both iOS and Android devices, 7.5W for iPhone X, 8, and 8 Plus, and 10W for Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus, S8 and Note 8. Twice as fast as traditional 3.5W - 5W wireless chargers.
    • Safer charging: Qi-certified HyperAir wireless charger features triple temperature controls, which disperses heat 15 percent faster, and is protected against overcharge, over-current, over-voltage, overheating, and short circuit.
    • Instantaneous device detection: Sharing the same fixed frequency program as iPhones, HyperAir accurately detects your iPhone and starts charging immediately.
    • Dual coil charging: Qi wireless charger for iPhone X allows you to charge and use your smartphone in landscape or portrait modes.
    • Quick Charge 3.0 adapter included in the box.

    The RAVPower 2 Coils 7.5W Wireless Charging Stand is the perfect wireless charger for those who want to use their device while it is charging. It's great for both work and for charging your device while you want a movie or latest cat videos on YouTube.

    https://www.amazon.com/dp/B079C1QLCR

    Regular Price: $45.99 | Deal Price: $32.19 | Price for ZDNet readers: $27.59

    Code: ZDNET069

    Discount code valid from 07/12/2018 00:00 AM PDT -- 07/14/2018 11:59 PM PDT

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • RAVPower 10400mAh Wireless Portable Charger

    RAVPower 10400mAh Wireless Portable Charger

    Tech highlights:

    • Battery pack and a wireless charger: This device combines a 10,400mAh powerbank with a wireless charger.
    • Ultimate in wireless portability: Take the convenience of wireless charging with you when on the move, doing away with the need to carry a charging cable, while giving you the flexibility to use a cable if you have one.
    • Fast charging for iPhone: 50 percent faster wireless charging for iPhone X, 8 Plus, and 8 with iOS 11.2 or later compared to traditional 3.5W - 5W chargers.
    • 10W fast charging for Samsung devices: Power your compatible Samsung device, like the Galaxy S8 in as little as 3.85 hours.
    • Works with any Qi device: Compatible with iPhone X / 8 Plus / 8, and Galaxy S8 / S8 Plus / Note 8. Note that non-Qi enabled phones will require a Qi wireless charging cover to power up
    • Power up two devices simultaneously: 10400mAh capacity charges 2 devices at once, thanks to a wireless charging top surface and a USB port; charge an iPhone X for 2.7 times via USB port or 1.8 times via the wireless charger.
    • 2x faster recharge: RAVPower wireless battery pack recharges twice as fast in 6 hours with a 2A / 2.4A AC charger

    I'm going to own up to the fact that initially I looked at portable wireless charging as a bit of a gimmick, but a few days with the RAVPower 10400mAh Wireless Portable Charger changed my mind. Not only do I like the convenience of being able to just throw my smartphone on the charger without needing a cable for a quick power top-up between bouts of use, but it is also nice to have the option to charge other devices traditionally using the USB port.

    A brilliant fusion of two technologies.

    https://www.amazon.com/dp/B079BSGPLG

    Regular Price: $65.99 | Deal Price: $45.99 | Price for ZDNet readers: $39.99

    Code: ZDNET080

    Discount code valid from 07/12/2018 00:00 AM PDT -- 07/14/2018 11:59 PM PDT

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

1 of 4

Looking to pick up a high-quality wireless charger for your iPhone or Android smartphone? Here are some exclusive deals for ZDNet readers that are hard to resist.

Read More Read Less

RAVPower 7.5W Fast Wireless Charger

Tech highlights:

  • Fast charging: HyperAir technology delivers the fastest charging speeds for both iOS and Android devices, 7.5W for iPhone X, 8, and 8 Plus, and 10W for Samsung Galaxy S9, S8, S7 and Note 8. Twice as fast as traditional 3.5W - 5W wireless chargers.
  • Charge up safely: HyperAir features triple temperature controls disperse heat 15 percent faster and more effectively. And fail-safe circuitry prevents overcharging, over-current, over-voltage, overheating, and short circuit.
  • Instantaneous device detection: Sharing the same fixed frequency program as iPhones, HyperAir accurately detects your iPhone and starts charging immediately.
  • Quick Charge 3.0 adapter included in the box.

I've been using the RAVPower 7.5W Fast Wireless Charger for several months now and it's been 100 percent reliable. The build quality is solid, and the product has stood up well to daily use, not showing any wear at all despite the fact that I'm far more careless with things than the average person.

Highly recommended.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B075FHY8MB

Regular Price: $39.99 | Deal Price: $27.99 | Price for ZDNet readers: $22.99

Code: ZDNET034

Discount code valid from 07/12/2018 00:00 AM PDT -- 07/14/2018 11:59 PM PDT

Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

1 of 4

Related Topics:

Mobility Smartphones Mobile OS Security Hardware Reviews
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Galleries