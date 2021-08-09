Say hello to the early days of web browsers

Do you think Internet Explorer 1.0 looks a lot like Mosaic? Well, it should. It was actually a version of Mosaic that had been customized for Windows by a company named Spyglass. You see, at the start of the web, Bill Gates didn't think it would ever amount to much. By 1995, he'd realized the error of his ways and rushed IE into the then-new Windows 95.

In 2011, IE is finally nearing the end of its days.