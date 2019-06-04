Singtel Unboxed: A portable unmanned store

    Telecommunications giant Singtel has launched Unboxed, an unmanned 24/7 pop-up store that is modular and extendable, and designed to move to a new location every few months around high-traffic areas such as transport hubs and school campuses.

    Photo by: Singtel

    Caption by: Asha Barbaschow

    Singtel said it designed Unboxed to introduce customers to a new retail experience featuring the "convenience of digital technology in a friendly store environment".

    Photo by: Singtel

    Caption by: Asha Barbaschow

    Unboxed customers are greeted by a roving live bot, powered by facial recognition technology, that they can consult with in lieu of a human to receive personalised recommendations.

    Photo by: Singtel

    Caption by: Asha Barbaschow

    Customers try out phones, sign up for mobile plans at video-assisted self-serve kiosks, collect purchases on the spot, and browse and buy accessories such as headphones, phone cases, power banks, and handsets. 

    Photo by: Singtel

    Caption by: Asha Barbaschow

    The in-store display wall allows customers to try out the latest phones and compare device specifications.

    Photo by: Singtel

    Caption by: Asha Barbaschow

    Visitors can also pay bills, top up prepaid cards and Dash wallets, and get SIM card replacements at the video-assisted self-help kiosk.

    Photo by: Singtel

    Caption by: Asha Barbaschow

    The in-store POPStation inside the 45 square metre store is where customers who sign up for new mobile plans can immediately collect their equipment.

    Photo by: Singtel

    Caption by: Asha Barbaschow

Singtel has launched a 24/7, unmanned pop-up store in Singapore.

