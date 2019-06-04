Singtel Unboxed: A portable unmanned store

OnePlus 7 models up close: Specs, features, and colors
Telecommunications giant Singtel has launched Unboxed, an unmanned 24/7 pop-up store that is modular and extendable, and designed to move to a new location every few months around high-traffic areas such as transport hubs and school campuses.
Singtel said it designed Unboxed to introduce customers to a new retail experience featuring the "convenience of digital technology in a friendly store environment".
Unboxed customers are greeted by a roving live bot, powered by facial recognition technology, that they can consult with in lieu of a human to receive personalised recommendations.
Customers try out phones, sign up for mobile plans at video-assisted self-serve kiosks, collect purchases on the spot, and browse and buy accessories such as headphones, phone cases, power banks, and handsets.
The in-store display wall allows customers to try out the latest phones and compare device specifications.
Visitors can also pay bills, top up prepaid cards and Dash wallets, and get SIM card replacements at the video-assisted self-help kiosk.
The in-store POPStation inside the 45 square metre store is where customers who sign up for new mobile plans can immediately collect their equipment.
Singtel has launched a 24/7, unmanned pop-up store in Singapore.
