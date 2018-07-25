Slack tips and tricks: Master the art of workplace collaboration

You can use bold, italic, and struck-through in Slack!

It supports simple text formatting that'll give your messages a bit of flair. Just use *asterisks* for bold, _underscores_ for italics, and ~tildes~ for strikethroughs.

But that's not all: An angled bracket (>) in front of text will put your text into a blockquote format. Three angled brackets (>>>) will blockquote an entire message with multiple paragraphs. A backtick (`) around text can create emphasis by turning your text red and placing it into an offset box. String three of those together around text to create a larger offset block.

And finally, you can create bullet points in messages. Just hit Alt-7 in Windows or Option-8 from a Mac to insert the bullet symbol (•), and then hit Shift-Enter to move down to the next line.