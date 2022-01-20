/>
Sony Xperia Pro-I review: in pictures

After a few weeks with the Sony Xperia Pro-I, it's clear this phone is built for photographers who shoot with specific manual settings. It's extremely capable, but also too advanced for typical smartphone users.
matt-miller-headshot.jpg
Topic: Mobility
sony-xperia-pro-i-1.jpg
1 of 12 Matthew Miller/ZDNet

Sony Xperia Pro-I retail package

sony-xperia-pro-i-2.jpg
2 of 12 Matthew Miller/ZDNet

Advanced camera system

sony-xperia-pro-i-3.jpg
3 of 12 Matthew Miller/ZDNet

Fingrprint sensor and volume button

sony-xperia-pro-i-4.jpg
4 of 12 Matthew Miller/ZDNet

Camera shutter and customizable button

sony-xperia-pro-i-5.jpg
5 of 12 Matthew Miller/ZDNet

Top stereo speaker and front-facing camera

sony-xperia-pro-i-6.jpg
6 of 12 Matthew Miller/ZDNet

Headphone jack

sony-xperia-pro-i-2.png
7 of 12 Matthew Miller/ZDNet

Warning when first using the camera

sony-xperia-pro-i-3.png
8 of 12 Matthew Miller/ZDNet

Basic mode for point-and-shoot

sony-xperia-pro-i-1.png
9 of 12 Matthew Miller/ZDNet

Video capture interface

sony-xperia-pro-i-4.png
10 of 12 Matthew Miller/ZDNet

Photo Pro app interface

sony-xperia-pro-i-5.png
11 of 12 Matthew Miller/ZDNet

More Photo Pro app options

sony-xperia-pro-i-6.png
12 of 12 Matthew Miller/ZDNet

Another view of manual mode options

