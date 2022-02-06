/>
Speck Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max gear: in pictures
Speck makes some of the most protective cases with the best grip available. It is also known for other accessories and offers a unique folio holder for the Apple MagSafe Charger.
|
By
Matthew Miller
|
Feb. 5, 2022, 9:07 p.m. PT
|
Topic:
Mobility
1 of 13
Matthew Miller/ZDNet
Speck products for the iPhone 13 Pro Max
2 of 13
Matthew Miller/ZDNet
Speck Presidio2 Grip
3 of 13
Matthew Miller/ZDNet
Raised camera protection and distinct buttons
4 of 13
Matthew Miller/ZDNet
Speck Armor Cloud protection
5 of 13
Matthew Miller/ZDNet
MagSafe support
6 of 13
Matthew Miller/ZDNet
Presidio Perfect-Clear buttons
7 of 13
Matthew Miller/ZDNet
Camera protection and MagSafe support
8 of 13
Matthew Miller/ZDNet
Clear view of my Graphite iPhone
9 of 13
Matthew Miller/ZDNet
Easy to apply the ShieldView protector
10 of 13
Matthew Miller/ZDNet
Presidio Pro Folio retail package
11 of 13
Matthew Miller/ZDNet
Ready to go on a business trip
12 of 13
Matthew Miller/ZDNet
MagSafe Charger inserted
13 of 13
Matthew Miller/ZDNet
Watching videos in landscape orientation
