Speck Balance Folio Clear for Apple iPad (2019): 4 feet drop protection and multi-angle stand

Speck is known for creating mobile cases with integrated drop protection, which is one of the reasons to consider a Balance Folio Clear case for your Apple iPad 2019 tablet. I picked up this iPad a few months ago for a great price and enjoyed using the Speck case for the past month.

The Speck Balance Folio Clear case is available now for $44.95 in five color variants. These include Marine Blue, Black, Rose Gold, Gunmetal Gray, and Heartrate Red. The color is found on the front flap while the rest of the iPad shell is clear acrylic. A frosted back panel is part of the hinge mechanism that also helps protect the tablet.

Auto sleep/wake is supported with the top flap on this case.

