Speck Balance Folio Clear for Apple iPad (2019): 4 feet drop protection and multi-angle stand

  • Speck Balance Folio Clear

    Speck Balance Folio Clear

    Speck is known for creating mobile cases with integrated drop protection, which is one of the reasons to consider a Balance Folio Clear case for your Apple iPad 2019 tablet. I picked up this iPad a few months ago for a great price and enjoyed using the Speck case for the past month.

    The Speck Balance Folio Clear case is available now for $44.95 in five color variants. These include Marine Blue, Black, Rose Gold, Gunmetal Gray, and Heartrate Red. The color is found on the front flap while the rest of the iPad shell is clear acrylic. A frosted back panel is part of the hinge mechanism that also helps protect the tablet.

    Auto sleep/wake is supported with the top flap on this case.

    Also: Apple iPad (2019) review: Apple's entry-level tablet is boosted by iPadOS, enterprise improvements 

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Speck Balance Folio Clear unfolded

    Speck Balance Folio Clear unfolded

    In this view you can see the inside details of the Speck Balance Folio Clear case. The left side shows the six cutouts that are used to prop up the iPad at various angles for optimal viewing and use.

    The back of the iPad is hard clear material with cutouts for all openings. Behind this clear hard shell is the frosted clear thick plastic material that has a soft touch finish and also serves as the hinge along the spine of the case.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Back of the Speck Balance Folio Clear with iPad inside

    Back of the Speck Balance Folio Clear with iPad inside

    With the iPad mounted in the Speck Balance Folio Clear case the soft touch black pad is visible on the left side with the frosted plastic material along 2/3rds of the right side.

    The Apple logo is visible through the clear hard shell and frosted plastic back.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Magnetic flap for the camera

    Magnetic flap for the camera

    The camera is fully accessible while you have your iPad in the Speck Balance Folio Clear case. Simply flip down the small flap and it will secure to the larger piece below it with magnets. The small silver metal piece is present next to the camera so that the magnets in the flap secure closed over the camera.

    This design protects the camera when not in use and provides full camera functionality with a simple flip.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Bottom openings in the case

    Bottom openings in the case

    There is an ample opening for the Lightning port with a speaker port as well.

    Also: Apple iPad (2019) reviewApple's entry-level tablet is boosted by iPadOS, enterprise improvements 

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • 3.5mm headset jack access

    3.5mm headset jack access

    An opening in the upper left corner of the back clear shell is present for the 3.5mm headset jack.

    Note how the hard plastic shell provides protection for the corners of the iPad in case you happen to drop the tablet.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Secure closure for the Balance Folio Clear case

    Secure closure for the Balance Folio Clear case

    A hard plastic clip fits over a small post so that the front flap of the iPad case remains secure over the iPad display. This cover helps protect your iPad when being carried around the job site.

    Also: Apple iPad (2019) reviewApple's entry-level tablet is boosted by iPadOS, enterprise improvements 

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Upper right side

    Upper right side

    Rather than buttons as we typically see in cases, Speck provides openings for the power button and volume buttons. The openings are large enough to activate the buttons and I prefer this arrangement over raised buttons formed into the case.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Multi-angle stand design

    Multi-angle stand design

    The iPad securely props up at six different angles for optimal viewing and use. This is my favorite function of the Speck Balance Folio Clear case

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Top flap of the Speck case

    Top flap of the Speck case

    Speck branding is positioned inside the top flap and six notches are cut into the flap for angled viewing.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Typing stand angle

    Typing stand angle

    Speck advertises this angle as a typing stand. I personally never found the need to use my iPad in this configuration, but it is nice to see the case has the ability for various uses.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

The entry level Apple iPad is a great buy and for a reasonable $45 you can add drop protection and a case with multiple angles for viewing or typing. Speck high-quality build and functionality is present in this iPad case.

Read More Read Less

