Speck Presidio case roundup for Apple iPhone XS Max/XS/X: Two-layer drop protection in compelling styles

The Apple iPhone XS Max, see our full review, and XS are excellent phones with prices over $1,000. They are also glass sandwiches so they can also break when dropped. Thankfully, Speck provides some attractive and affordable options for the XS Max and XS/X phones.
Speck sent along a few of its Presidio line-up to test out, including the Grip, Stay Clear, V-Grip, and Pro. I had an iPhone XS Max for the larger cases, but had to use my iPhone X to test the smaller cases. The iPhone XS and X cases are the same.
The Presidio Pro is available for $39.95 inGraphite Eclipse Blue/Carbon Black, Dusty Green/Brunswick Black, Aquifier Blue/Stormy Grey, Filigree Grey/Slate Grey, Meadow Pink/Vintage Purple, and Heartrate Red/Vermillion Red.
The Presidio Pro is a solid color case with a complete soft touch outer texture that actually has anti-microbial treatment on it to inhibit the growth of bacteria. The Presidio Pro may be your best option if you use your iPhone in the bathroom or are concerned about the spread of bacteria in other environments.
The Presidio V-Grip is my favorite case and a style I have not tried out before. It is available in three colors; clear/black, clear with gold glitter/calfskin brown, and clear/caribbean blue. The price is $44.95.
The unique part of this case is the ridged, no-slip grip around the edges where there are multiple silicone ridges that provide a level of grip I have not seen before on any case I have ever tested. There are two levels of protection that provide drop protection up to a certified 10 feet. I did not test dropping the iPhone XS Max to any level to verify this independently.
There are tactile raised buttons for volume and the right side button with an opening for the ringer switch that makes it easy to manipulate. There are also bottom openings for the Lightning port, speaker, and mic.
The buttons are extremely easy to manipulate with the V-Grip while the ringer switch can also be easily switched.
The Presidio Grip is available in ten colors, including Black, Graphite Grey/Charcoal Grey, Dolphin Grey/Aloe Green, Eclipse Blue/Carbon Black, Dusty Green/Brunswick Black, Microchip Grey/Ballpoint Blue, Veil White/Lipliner Pink, Black/Dark Poppy Red, Dove Grey/Tart Pink, and Heartrate Red/Vermillion Red for $44.95. I tested the Eclipse Blue/Carbon Black for the iPhone XS Max and X with the Black/Dark Poppy Red for the iPhone XS Max. I love the color options provided by Speck and with options like this it really doesn't matter which color iPhone you purchase.
There are two layers on the Presidio, an inner shock-absorbing Impactium rubber with a hard polycarbonate shell. The Presidio Grip has been tested to satisfy a 10-foot drop.
With a Speck Presidio Grip you are assured of holding onto your phone. The silicone ridges extend from the sides onto the back, giving the case a cool look and serious functionality.
The inside Impcatium material rises just above the display on the front to offer a level of protection when you set your phone down on a table or desk. This raised edge also helps prevent your iPhone X variant from sliding around.
To use, you simply snap your iPhone into the case. I find starting at either the top or bottom first works best for both installation and removal.
A large rear opening is present for the dual cameras and flash.
All of the Presidio cases have similar bottom openings for the Lightning port, speaker, and mic.
If you want to show off the color of your iPhone XS or XS MaX, then Speck also offers a clear option called the Stay Clear Presidio, also available for $44.95. It has all of the same great features as the Presidio Grip, but was tested to an 8 foot drop standard since the inner Impactium lining is not quite as substantial as you will find on the Presidio Grip.
The clear case also has UV protection so the clear back won't discolor in the sun and through daily use. While I have used other clear cases in the past, the Stay Clear case has more seemless sides and shows off the color of your Note 9 better than others I have tested. The case also has a scratch-resistant coating so it should look good for longer.
Most iPhones find their way into cases and if you are going to wrap up your expensive iPhone, then do it with some style and protection. Speck offers some compelling Presidio case solutions to consider.
