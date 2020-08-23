Speck Presido cases for Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Protect your investment and flatten the back

  • Speck Presidio case options for the Samsung Note 20 Ultra 5G

    Speck Presidio case options for the Samsung Note 20 Ultra 5G

    The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, see our full review, just launched and it's a big phone with a large rear camera assembly. Speck's new Presidio line integrates with the camera hump to make the back flat while providing drop and antimicrobial protection.

    Over the past few days I've been using the Presidio2 GripPresidio Perfect Clear, and Presidio2 Pro on a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G review unit. I continue to love the Grip models with raised lines for improved grip of the phone.

    The cases range in price from $39.95 to $44.95 with two color options for the Presidio2 Grip available.

    Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra review: 5G, display, cameras, and S Pen make it the best phone for business

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Presidio Perfect Clear shows off the color of the phone

    Presidio Perfect Clear shows off the color of the phone

    The Presidio Perfect Clear is a clear case with anti-yellowing coating so it will remain clear for years. Given the new Mystic color options of the Note 20 Ultra, you can show off your favorite color with this case.

    The camera array is very large on this phone, but the opening is cut to match perfectly. It's better to have a case on your Note 20 Ultra as the case flattens the back so it won't wobble when you set it down on a table. The case also helps prevent the phone from falling off of a surface.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Bottom openings on the Presidio Perfect Clear

    Bottom openings on the Presidio Perfect Clear

    There are openings for the microphone, speaker, USB-C port, and S Pen silo. This image also shows the thickness of the case material that is designed to provide up to 13 feet drop protection.

    The Presidio Perfect Clear is clear on the back and all four sides.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Inside of the Presidio Pro2

    Inside of the Presidio Pro2

    The inside of the Presidio2 Pro shows the Armour Cloud design that was developed to compress and cushion the impact from drops. 

    This $44.95 case is available in black and has a complete soft touch outside material.

    Microban technology provides anti-microbial protection for the lifetime of the case.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Speck Presidio Pro2 soft touch back

    Speck Presidio Pro2 soft touch back

    A perfectly cust camera opening is provided, along with distinct raised buttons to activate volume and the side button.

    A white Speck logo is positioned on the upper right corner of the back.

    

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Raised front bezel

    Raised front bezel

    The edges of the Presidio2 Pro rise above the angled edges and top/bottom edges in order to help protect your display from damage.

    The case fits snugly so you will never have to worry about it falling off the phone. Drop protection up to 13 feet is provided.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Speck Presidio2 Grip in Coast alBlue/Black/Storm Blue

    Speck Presidio2 Grip in Coast alBlue/Black/Storm Blue

    The Speck Presidio2 Grip is available now for $44.95 in two colors. I tested out the Coastal Blue/Black/Storm Blue model. You can also select the Black/Black/White color with the white appearing only on the Speck logo.

    No-slip grip lines are provided on the back and sides of the case to provide excellent support for holding your large phone while using it.

    Raised, tactile buttons are present for the right side buttons on the Note 20 Ultra.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Bottom of the Speck Presidio2 Grip

    Bottom of the Speck Presidio2 Grip

    The bottom openings are shown in this image with a reinforced opening for the S Pen silo. The speaker and microphone openings are pronounced on this color case.

    

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra starts at $1,300 so spending just $40 to $45 for a case that offers drop and anti-microbial protection is a worthy investment. Speck cases also improve your ability to hold onto the phone.



