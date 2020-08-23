Speck Presido cases for Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Protect your investment and flatten the back

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, see our full review, just launched and it's a big phone with a large rear camera assembly. Speck's new Presidio line integrates with the camera hump to make the back flat while providing drop and antimicrobial protection.

Over the past few days I've been using the Presidio2 Grip, Presidio Perfect Clear, and Presidio2 Pro on a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G review unit. I continue to love the Grip models with raised lines for improved grip of the phone.

The cases range in price from $39.95 to $44.95 with two color options for the Presidio2 Grip available.

See also: Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra review: 5G, display, cameras, and S Pen make it the best phone for business