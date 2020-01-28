SyncStop USB Condom (in pictures)

The most dangerous iOS, Android malware and smartphone vulnerabilities of 2019
Malware which resists removal to covert spying on locked smartphones -- mobile threats are becoming more complex and dangerous with each year that passes. ...
SyncStop USB Condom packaging.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
SyncStop -- cased (top) and uncased (bottom)
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
SyncStop
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
SyncStop
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Closeup
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Inside the cased SyncStop
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Inside the cased SyncStop
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Taking a closer look at the SyncStop USB condom.
Join Discussion