Ten unexpectedly useful iPhone apps

While there are millions of iPhone apps, not all of them are useful. We spotlight ten apps that we found not only to be useful, but unexpectedly so.
Photo by: Unsplash/ZDNet
This free app does a great job of scanning in photos while removing the glare. It's much better than a straight image shot with the iPhone's camera.
Photo by: Google
This is a great tool for sending info from your desktop to your phone. Grab a URL and PushBullet it. Grab some text and PushBullet. It's also free.
Photo by: PushBullet, Inc.
Fing is a great tool if you want to quickly see what's on your network. If I'm trying to locate an IP address for a device on my local LAN, I Fing it and find it.
Photo by: Fing Limited
Smart Tools Pro is a great package of 16 measuring tools, including a level, an angle guide, and more.
Photo by: NextEdge2017
Overcast is a great podcatcher (a podcast player). What makes it special is it works on your phone, on your watch, and even in CarPlay. Pay an optional $10 to nuke the ads.
Photo by: Overcast Radio LLC
Ever wanted to find a show or a movie, but didn't know what streaming service it was on? JustWatch has you covered. They call themselves a streaming search engine, and it's free.
Photo by: JustWatch GMBH
Ok, I know Files is a native iPhone app, but it's been unexpectedly useful. In concert with Mac desktop sharing, I've found it insanely powerful. If I save a file on my desktop, it's available to me on my phone. You owe it to yourself to try it.
Photo by: Apple
AnyList is quite possibly the best list manager on any platform. It not only manages lists smoothly, it captures and stores recipes. We looked long and hard for something that stands out in this category, and AnyList is it. Free, with premium option.
Photo by: Purple Cover, Inc
While there are many clones, the Wikimedia Foundation produces its own, excellent Wikipedia app. Like all Wikimedia Foundation resources, it's free and incredibly useful.
Photo by: Wikimedia Foundation
What? Could anything possibly be more useful than ZDNet in the palm of your hand? If you're out and about and you need to read brilliant, profound, and insightful commentary, news, and analysis about tech, get the ZDNet app.
Photo by: ZDNet
