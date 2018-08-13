Ten unexpectedly useful iPhone apps

    Ten unexpectedly useful iPhone apps

    While there are millions of iPhone apps, not all of them are useful. We spotlight ten apps that we found not only to be useful, but unexpectedly so.

    PhotoScan by Google

    This free app does a great job of scanning in photos while removing the glare. It's much better than a straight image shot with the iPhone's camera.

    PushBullet

    This is a great tool for sending info from your desktop to your phone. Grab a URL and PushBullet it. Grab some text and PushBullet. It's also free.

    Fing network scanner

    Fing is a great tool if you want to quickly see what's on your network. If I'm trying to locate an IP address for a device on my local LAN, I Fing it and find it.

    Smart Tools Pro

    Smart Tools Pro is a great package of 16 measuring tools, including a level, an angle guide, and more.

    Overcast

    Overcast is a great podcatcher (a podcast player). What makes it special is it works on your phone, on your watch, and even in CarPlay. Pay an optional $10 to nuke the ads.

    JustWatch

    Ever wanted to find a show or a movie, but didn't know what streaming service it was on? JustWatch has you covered. They call themselves a streaming search engine, and it's free.

    Files from Apple

    Ok, I know Files is a native iPhone app, but it's been unexpectedly useful. In concert with Mac desktop sharing, I've found it insanely powerful. If I save a file on my desktop, it's available to me on my phone. You owe it to yourself to try it.

    AnyList

    AnyList is quite possibly the best list manager on any platform. It not only manages lists smoothly, it captures and stores recipes. We looked long and hard for something that stands out in this category, and AnyList is it. Free, with premium option.

    Wikipedia

    While there are many clones, the Wikimedia Foundation produces its own, excellent Wikipedia app. Like all Wikimedia Foundation resources, it's free and incredibly useful.

    ZDNet (the app)

    What? Could anything possibly be more useful than ZDNet in the palm of your hand? If you're out and about and you need to read brilliant, profound, and insightful commentary, news, and analysis about tech, get the ZDNet app.

With millions of iPhone apps, how do you know which will be useful? In this gallery, we've identified 10 apps that you may not be able to live without.

