The best minimalist travel gadgets in 2019 (in pictures)

While over-ear, bulky headphones offered by some vendors can provide superior sound, if you are in the market for earbuds which are lighter and more convenient to stash away, the Urbanista Stockholm earbuds are worth considering.

The Stockholm wireless earbuds offer good sound quality for the price point and are most suitable for commuters, given a battery life of 3.5 hours on average. They come with a handy case -- almost crucial as they are small and may be easily lost -- and are compatible with both iOS and Android devices.

Price: $99

