The best minimalist travel gadgets in 2019 (in pictures)

Mother's Day 2019: The best tech, gadgets, and accessories for mom
Smart yoga mats, intelligent candles, and more can be picked up to make this Mother's Day extra special.
See it now: Urbanista Stockholm at Amazon
While over-ear, bulky headphones offered by some vendors can provide superior sound, if you are in the market for earbuds which are lighter and more convenient to stash away, the Urbanista Stockholm earbuds are worth considering.
The Stockholm wireless earbuds offer good sound quality for the price point and are most suitable for commuters, given a battery life of 3.5 hours on average. They come with a handy case -- almost crucial as they are small and may be easily lost -- and are compatible with both iOS and Android devices.
Price: $99
Disclosure: ZDNet may earn a commission from some of the products featured in this gallery.
See it now: Camry scale at Amazon
When I prepare for trips abroad, I take out everything I think I need, before cutting it in half. However, if you are more of the kind of person who throws everything in a bag and organizes it later, you might be running the risk of going over luggage weight restrictions.
Consider purchasing a simple luggage scale to make sure you aren't caught out and forced to pay additional fees. This lightweight product, made by Camry, is able to weigh up to 50kg.
Price: $9.99
See it now: Reliable OVO 2 in 1 travel iron and steamer
An accessory that is especially valuable for business travelers is the option to iron or steam your clothing without taking up a huge amount of suitcase space.
Over at Walmart, you can pick up a travel-sized iron and steamer combo in a small package which weighs only 24 ounces. As you cannot always guarantee that your next hotel will have irons available for rent, bringing your own can make sure you aren't caught flat-footed before your next meeting.
Price: $49
See it now: Shacke Pak Cubes
A simple way to reduce clutter and save space in your luggage is to make sure that you have a form of organization in play. Shacke Pak packing cubes can provide the answer -- allowing you to organize your clothing, make sure that nothing gets wet or crumpled, and save valuable space in both your carry-on and hold suitcase.
Price: $24.99
See it now: Baubax travel jacket
An unusual range of clothing which combines travel and accessories has been developed by Baubax. The company offers jackets in different styles which also come equipped with hidden and useful accessories including gloves and hoods, inflatable travel pillows, eye masks, airpod straps and earbuds, and even travel-friendly footrests.
Price: Various
See it now: Addalock door jammer
Sometimes, you may end up in a hotel or hostel room which feels less than secure. To combat this without adding more kilos to your luggage, a simple door jammer could be a valuable investment for your next trip. Jam the Addalock in, and even if there is a key, the door won't be budging.
Price: $9.90
See it now: Omars power bank
A reliable power pack is a key gadget to take on your travels as your devices running out of power in the midst of a trip can be a serious nuisance, or for work, the consequences can be more severe.
There are many varieties on the market, but for a slimline version which won't take up too much space or weight in your bag, Omars offers a 10000mAh power bank complete with USB-C charging ports.
Price: $15.99
See it now: Cable and device organizer at Amazon
When you are frequently on the road, keeping track of your cables and devices can be difficult. To make sure everything is to hand and protected on your travels, consider investing in an organizer -- such as the one offered by tomtoc -- which can store your mobile, SD cards, power banks, and cables.
Price: $16.99
See it now: Charging backpack at Amazon
I used to have a simple, tiny backpack which met airline requirements, but I have recently found that one which is just small enough to pass flight restrictions for carry-on is more convenient -- especially when paired with a means to charge my devices and securely store my laptop.
Sosoon offers a 38-liter backpack which encompasses these qualities, with anti-theft measures and a connection port to link up your power bank and mobile device charging cable.
Price: $25.99
See it now: Wester Digital Elements at Amazon
For myself, at least, a portable hard drive is a must-have accessory when I travel. The ability to expand your laptop -- which may be a smaller, travel-friendly version of your usual setup -- and its storage capacities can be of real use, especially if you need somewhere to store television shows, movies, or photos.
The Western Digital Elements is a small, hardy external drive which offers 4GB -- 1TB of additional capacity.
Price: $99+
See it now: Amazon Paperwhite
My Kindle is never far from my hand while I'm traveling. The Kindle Paperwhite is a lightweight option with copious amounts of battery life and a screen which attempts to mimic a real book to reduce screen glare. Users can tap into their Amazon e-book library to keep themselves entertained on the road.
Price: $129.99 (8GB)
