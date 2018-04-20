The best Safari extensions to boost your productivity, security, and performance

  • Quality doesn't have to cost

    Quality doesn't have to cost

    Every Apple Safari browser extension we have reviewed is available in the Apple Store.

    These extensions include ways to manage your online account passwords and to speed up browsing, translation tools, impressive bookmarking features, and services which add additional layers of security to your browsing activities.

    Caption by: Charlie Osborne

  SideTree translate

    SideTree translate

    SideTree's Translate extension allows users to automatically translate full web pages or just a few snippets when words in a foreign language appear that you do not understand.

    Download

    Caption by: Charlie Osborne

  Evernote Web Clipper

    Evernote Web Clipper

    Evernote's Web Clipper extension is a handy add-on which allows users to save full web pages complete with text, links, and images, or clip articles for reading later on devices with the Evernote app installed.

    Download

    Caption by: Charlie Osborne

  Pocket

    Pocket

    An alternative "clip now and read later" extension for those without Evernote is Read It Later's Pocket.

    You can save content including text, images, and video directly from the Safari browser for storage in one place to read across multiple devices at your convenience.

    Download

    Caption by: Charlie Osborne

  Awesome Screenshot

    Awesome Screenshot

    Awesome Screenshot is a simple and user-friendly extension which is a great productivity tool. If you need to take a screenshot -- whether part of a web page or a full capture -- the extension allows you to grab an image, add annotations if required, and store all captures in one organized area.

    Download

    Caption by: Charlie Osborne

  Grammarly

    Grammarly

    Grammarly is an excellent extension which, even without the Pro version, can clean up grammatical and spelling errors by providing alternatives and highlighting where you may have gone wrong in emails -- which not only eradicates some of the time required proofreading but can also help users maintain a professional online appearance.

    Download

    Caption by: Charlie Osborne

  AutoPagerize

    AutoPagerize

    AutoPagerize is a simple and useful extension which cleans up the loading and organization of paginated web pages.

    Download

    Caption by: Charlie Osborne

  WasteNoTime

    WasteNoTime

    WasteNoTime is an extension for assisting users in taking stock of just how much time is spent online -- and potentially through procrastination.

    The extension gives you reports on how long you spend surfing the web, reports on the websites you visit the most, and can also be used for "lockdown" sessions which limit your Internet access.

    Download

    Caption by: Charlie Osborne

  Hide Images

    Hide Images

    Hide Images is a useful extension for decluttering your web experience. The extension hides everything including images, backgrounds, video, and flash elements on web pages, leaving only text for rapid browsing and increased readability.

    Download

    Caption by: Charlie Osborne

  Todoist

    Todoist

    For users of the Todoist online task and list management system, the Todoist extension can increase your productivity further. While browsing, the extension can be used to quickly create new tasks, add labels to content, set due dates for jobs, and more.

    Download

    Caption by: Charlie Osborne

  Recent Tab List

    Recent Tab List

    Sometimes, browsing may result in accidentally closed tabs or the wish to recover previously-opened pages. To save time trying to remember or recover tabs, the Recent Tab List extension can be used to keep track of pages which have been recently closed and recover them.

    Download

    Caption by: Charlie Osborne

  Session Restore

    Session Restore

    If disaster befalls you and you lose your full session, Session Restore can be an excellent way to recover your tabs. The extension can not only restore a lost browsing session but also automatically saves tabs as you browse so you do not have to bookmark individual pages if you do not want to.

    Download

    Caption by: Charlie Osborne

  Feeder

    Feeder

    If you have the need to brush up on news and information from different sources on a daily basis, Feeder is a well-known and popular RSS reader, of which its strength lies in simplicity.

    Download

    Caption by: Charlie Osborne

  Zoom

    Zoom

    Zoom is an unobtrusive extension which can add useful functionality to Safari. The extension allows you to zoom in and out of content on a web page for more comfortable reading, and may also benefit those with visual impairments.

    Download

    Caption by: Charlie Osborne

  Asym

    Asym

    Asymmetrica's Asym is a useful extension which can increase the accessibility and readability of web pages without being intrusive. The extension can be used to augment and change word spacing automatically, which is not only meant to improve speed reading but also reading comprehension.

    Download

    Caption by: Charlie Osborne

  Keeper

    Keeper

    Keeper is a password management system for use with Safari, Mac, iPhone, and iPad. The encrypted locker can be used to manage passwords across multiple online accounts. By using a password locker, you can quickly access passwords and can make them complex and difficult to crack -- without being faced with remembering numerous combinations.

    Download

    Caption by: Charlie Osborne

  TrafficLight

    TrafficLight

    TrafficLight is an extension developed by BitDefender which adds an additional layer of security to your browsing through real-time malware and malicious domain scans, revealing trackers, and more.

    Download

    Caption by: Charlie Osborne

  Blur

    Blur

    Blur is an alternative password manager which is also able to securely hold your credit card details for online purchases if you so choose. A benefit of this extension is the ability to automatically create and store very complex, one-time passwords for online services on the go.

    Download

    Caption by: Charlie Osborne

  Wipr

    Wipr

    Wipr is an app designed to clean up Safari browsing sessions without slowing the service down. The extension can be used to block numerous trackers and nuisance content automatically, saving both time and power.

    Download

    Caption by: Charlie Osborne

  DuckDuckGo

    DuckDuckGo

    DuckDuckGo is another privacy extension which also has the benefit of a search engine which does not track your visit or your queries. The Privacy Essentials extension blocks trackers, improves encryption, issues websites you visit with a "privacy grade," and more.

    Download

    Caption by: Charlie Osborne

