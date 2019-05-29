The FBI's most wanted cyber-criminals

Another team of Iranian hackers is the one formed by 34-year old Faramarz Shahi Savandi and 27-year old Mohammad Mehdi Shah Mansouri -- collectively known as the operators of the SamSam ransomware.

Charged in November 2018, they are responsible for one of the most prolific ransomware strain around, which they used for attacks targeted at one organization at a time, a tactic they pioneered back in 2015, and which is now the most prevalent and successful type of ransomware attack today, also known as "big game hunting."