The FBI's most wanted cyber-criminals

In September last 2018, US authorities charged Park Jin Hyok, a 34-year-old North Korean, on a litany of charges based on his membership in the Lazarus Group, a North Korean government-backed hacking unit.
He stands accused of participating in the WannaCry ransomware outbreak, 2016 Bangladesh Central Bank cyber-heist, attempts of hacking US defense contractor Lockheed Martin in 2016, the 2014 Sony Pictures hack, breaches at US movie theatre chains AMC Theatres and Mammoth Screen in 2014, and a long string of attacks and successful hacks against cryptocurrency exchanges.
Join Discussion