Many of 2018's most dangerous Android and iOS security flaws still threaten your mobile security

January: The Spectre and Meltdown CPU design flaws exist in most Intel CPUs produced since 1995, alongside a number of AMD and ARM processors. The hardware issues caused heartache for hardware designers and vendors alike, and Apple later confirmed that iPhones were vulnerable to exploit.

The vulnerabilities can result in the leak of sensitive information.

While patches were quickly issued to resolve the flaw in any device utilizing a CPU, performance is often impacted. Hardware fixes have also been implemented for future processors.