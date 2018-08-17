These wearable tech brands are a huge disappointment

Fitness equipment review site Fitrated asked 1,000 consumers if they have ever quit using a fitness tracker and why. Here's what respondents said about their trackers.
Almost half (44 percent) of users have abandoned MyFitnessPal as a tracker, saying that it was too much work to use.
Over one in three (38 percent) have abandoned Fitbit, saying that they could not focus on their workout when wearing the device. However, over half (54 percent) continue to use the tracker.
Almost one in six users have abandoned the MapMyFitness tracker, saying it was too much work to use. Less than one in five (17 percent) keep on using it.
Around one in eight (13 percent) have abandoned the Nike+Run Club app, saying that they did not like the interface, but one in eight like it enough to use it as their preferred tracker.
One in 18 respondents (6 percent) did not like the interface of Runtastic, abandoning its use. One in 24 (4 percent) still continue to use this tracker.
The most popular tracker -- and the one most loved by users -- is Strava. Almost nine from ten (87 percent) find this tracker effective using it 4.1 days per week. They find it more effective than all other tracker apps.
