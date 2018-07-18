This drone can deliver the internet from the edge of space

  • The Zephyr S UAV

    The Zephyr S UAV

    This is the Zephyr S, a solar-powered autonomous drone built by Airbus.

  • Stratospheric

    Stratospheric

    The Zephyr S has a wingspan of 25 meters and is designed to operate in the stratosphere, at an average altitude of 21km.

  • Zephyr S use cases

    Zephyr S use cases

    Uses for the Zephyr S include surveillance and reconnaissance, or providing internet access to remote regions.

  • 100-day missions

    100-day missions

    Eventually Airbus wants the drone to fly for 100 days without landing, powered by its solar array. Airbus has opened a production line for the drone in Farnborough.

The Airbus Zephyr S high-altitude drone could deliver internet access, or carry out surveillance projects.

