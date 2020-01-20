To prepare for Star Trek: Picard, here's what to watch ahead of Thursday's premiere

The Pegasus was one of the last broadcast episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation. It centered around a ship -- the Pegasus -- lost to Starfleet. Riker served on her as a young officer and her former captain, now an admiral, has beamed onto the Enterprise with a mission to recover her.

The Pegasus has some interesting parallels with The Philadelphia Experiment and the USS Eldridge. According to the movie plot, a new invisibility technology was being tested on the Eldridge, which resulted in the ship being knocked out of time. Some sailors were shown melted into the ship itself. Likewise, Starfleet was conducting banned cloaking device experiments on the Pegasus, which was found embedded in an asteroid.

There is a direct tie between this episode and Star Trek: Picard. Teasers for Picard showed the banner for Captain Picard Day, which was happening at the very beginning of the Pegasus episode. Moreover, there are issues with cloaking devices, Romulans, and Picard's conflicts with the Starfleet admiralty. Could be a lot of foreshadowing here.

Watch Star Trek: Picard on CBS All Access. I can't wait.