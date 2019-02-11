Top 10 'must have' apps for iPhone users

This iOS 12 trick allows you to passcode-protect apps
iOS doesn't give a direct way to passcode access to apps, but by using the Screen Time feature we can pull off something that is workable. Bear in mind that this trick does have limitations, ...
A robust and easy-to-use 2-step authenticator that can be used to protect your Google accounts and other online accounts that support an authenticator.
I've used a number of different authenticator apps and this one is the best by far.
Features include:
• Automatic setup via QR codes
• Support for multiple accounts
• Support for time-based and counter-based code generation
Download here.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Without a doubt, Freedome is my favorite VPN service. I've now used it for several years and not only is it simple to set up, it's also highly reliable, and I rarely encounter any issues when using it -- and I've put terabytes of data though it!
Running it gives me peace of mind that my data is secured, even when using sketchy Wi-Fi connections.
F-Secure FREEDOME VPN is free to download and use for 5 days. It's quick to install – no registrations or settings required. After that, prices start at $5.99 a month.
Download here.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
I find that standardizing on one cloud provider makes more sense than having my data spread across multiple providers, and since I use a number of devices and operating systems, Dropbox makes the most sense.
Features:
• Work on files with others through shared folders
• Use the doc scanner to turn receipts, whiteboards, and notes into PDFs
• Comment on files to share feedback with your team
• Sync, share, and edit Word, Excel, and PowerPoint files
Download here.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
If you send of receive a lot of packages, Deliveries is for you.
Deliveries supports dozens of services, including UPS, FedEx, US Postal Service, DHL, TNT, Canada Post, and many more.
Download here.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
My favorite desktop browser is also my favorite mobile browser. Not only do I like the speed and ease of use of Google Chrome, but I also find that it can handle a heavy tab workload better than Safari.
I also like how it integrates across all my devices, allowing me to have one common autofill and password repository.
Download here.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
If you want to automate something, there's a good chance that you can do it with IFTTT. Over 600 apps work with IFTTT including Twitter, Telegram, Google Drive, Twitch, Weather Underground, Instagram, Gmail, and devices like Google Home, Amazon Alexa, Nest, and Philips Hue.
It can seem a bit daunting at first, but once you start using it you'll wonder how you ever managed without it.
Download here.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
There's are a lot of password managers out there, but based my my testing and real-world usage, LastPass is without a doubt the best of the bunch (and the competition is very stiff).
With the release of iOS 12, LastPass can now autofill from within apps. Simply launch your apps and LastPass will fill in your username and password.
Lastpass securely encrypts your data with AES 256-bit encryption and doesn't have access to any of your data.
Download here.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
For anyone looking for a calculator that does more than the basic one that ships with iOS (folks such as scientists, engineers, students, programmers, and so on), PCalc is for you.
It also comes with an Apple Watch app, meaning that you're never without a calculator!
Download here.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Just Press Record is the ultimate mobile audio recorder bringing one tap recording, transcription and iCloud syncing to all your devices. You can operate it hands-free using Siri or from your Apple Watch.
Download here.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
I've used a lot of weather apps, but I keep coming back to Weather Pro. Not only does it seem to be the most accurate, but it's also well integrated with iOS, and displays weather information is a sensible way.
Whether you just want a basic overview of an in-depth look, Weather Pro has you covered!
• 7-day forecast data in periods of 3 hours
• Weather reports for 2 million worldwide locations
• Comprehensive detail on temperature, wind direction/ speed, air pressure, precipitation amount/ probability, relative humidity, UV index, feels like temperature and more
• Worldwide alerts and warning levels for extreme weather
• Unlimited favourite locations synchronisable via iCloud
• Connection to Netatmo personal weather stations and the Apple Watch
• Global satellite and animated radar for the USA, Australia and much of Europe
• Additional features like: widget, webcams, weather photo, weather news etc.
• No adverts
Download here.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
I'm sure I'm not alone when I say that I too many apps on my iPhone. But while many are ones that I turn to occasionally, and other were flash-in-the-pan apps that I used for a bit and then forgot about, some have become 'must have' apps that have become indispensable.
A robust and easy-to-use 2-step authenticator that can be used to protect your Google accounts and other online accounts that support an authenticator.
I've used a number of different authenticator apps and this one is the best by far.
Features include:
• Automatic setup via QR codes
• Support for multiple accounts
• Support for time-based and counter-based code generation
Download here.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Join Discussion