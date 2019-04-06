Top apps for iPhone users

I've used a lot of weather apps, but I keep coming back to Weather Pro. Not only does it seem to be the most accurate, but it's also well integrated with iOS, and displays weather information is a sensible way.
Whether you just want a basic overview of an in-depth look, Weather Pro has you covered!
• 7-day forecast data in periods of 3 hours
• Weather reports for 2 million worldwide locations
• Comprehensive detail on temperature, wind direction/ speed, air pressure, precipitation amount/ probability, relative humidity, UV index, feels like temperature and more
• Worldwide alerts and warning levels for extreme weather
• Unlimited favourite locations synchronisable via iCloud
• Connection to Netatmo personal weather stations and the Apple Watch
• Global satellite and animated radar for the USA, Australia and much of Europe
• Additional features like: widget, webcams, weather photo, weather news etc.
• No adverts
