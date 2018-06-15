Top-notch phones: 8 phones with display cut-outs

In an effort to adopt the bezel-less design trend, smartphone makers have begun to push the display notch. Whether you love it or hate it, here are eight examples of phones with carved-out front tabs.

Apple iPhone X

Apple launched iPhone X in September 2018, and it's probably the best-known smartphone with a display notch. The black bar is not just for aesthetics; it holds the phone's front-facing 7-megapixel camera as well as the TrueDepth sensors that power Face ID.

Read more: Apple iPhone X review: This is as good as it gets

