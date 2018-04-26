18 ways to make iPhone great again

One of the things about the iOS user experience (UX) that has annoyed us since the very beginning -- and only became worse when app groups were introduced -- is the complexities of organizing launch icons, finding apps, and removing them from the home screen.

For those of us with many apps spread over multiple home screen pages, if you don't remember what the app is called (you can use the pull down to search function if you remember what it is called, but you can only launch an app, not adjust settings or delete it), you'll find yourself scrolling through pages of stuff and poking around in all your home screen groups.

This is particularly frustrating if you want to uninstall an app that you remember the name of, can't find it in the UX, and want to uninstall it.

The other option is to go to Settings menu > General > iPhone Storage to get a list of apps, which you can then click into if you want to actually uninstall it. You can also use iTunes, but we all hate that thing for this purpose.

But do you know what would be better? An alphabetical, scrollable list view of apps that you can toggle on and off from the main screen. And you should be able to uninstall an app or go into Settings for permissions and notifications directly from that screen, and organize them into the groups you want them to reside in.

The Microsoft Launcher actually implements this extremely well, and I highly recommend it if you have an Android device.