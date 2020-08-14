Toshiba laptops through the ages

Toshiba was among the first vendors to offer consumers personal computers that were small and affordable enough for our homes.

In a time where the phones in our pockets have far more power than PCs ever could hope to have back in the 1980s, it seems odd to think of when laptops were out of the reach of most of us -- but this is one industry that has completely transformed over the past few decades.

Let's take a look at Toshiba's PC career, starting with the first consumer-grade laptop made available in Europe, until the present day.