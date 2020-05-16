Totallee case collection for the Apple iPhone SE

The best power bank just became better, more portable, and cheaper!
Totallee iPhone SE case collection
One of the primary reasons I enjoy using the Apple iPhone SE is the small size of the phone so I'm not a fan of bulking it up with a thick case. Totallee has three case options for the iPhone SE, each priced at $35.
If you have never tried a Totallee case before you will likely be a bit shocked at how thin (half a millimeter) and light (2.83 grams) the cases are when they arrive. Even with this minimalist design, the case enhances the phone by keeping the phone free from scratches and providing just a bit of bump protection.
Also: Apple iPhone SE (2020) review: An affordable, capable business phone fit for uncertain times
Caption by: Matthew Miller
Transparent case option
The Totallee Transparent case is a bit thicker than the two matte finish cases and offers a completely clear experience. There is an opening for the ringer switch and raised buttons for volume control.
This model has a bit more of a tacky feel to it so you can easily hold onto your iPhone. It is made of flexible TPU material so also offers a bit better bump protection.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
Clear experience of the Totallee Transparent case
The Transparent case lets you fully experience the color of your iPhone SE. There are cutouts on the bottom for the Lightning port and speaker.
There is no branding on these Totallee cases either so there is nothing, including size, to take away from the iPhone SE experience.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
Frosted black Totallee case
I purchased the Product Red iPhone SE because I like the color, but I can enjoy the red even when it is wrapped in a Frosted Black Totallee case.
There is an opening for the flash and sensor while the camera opening has a raised lip to help protect the camera from scratches. This subtle design element is nice to see since a scratched camera lens can ruin your day.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
Matte finish case openings
On the Frosted Black and Frosted Clear cases there are no raised buttons. Instead, you will find cutouts for the ringer switch, volume, and right side buttons. This helps make the case feel even more minimalist.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
Totallee Frosted Clear in hand
Out of the three Totallee case options, my preferred one is the Frosted Clear case. It has a white look to it and then when you place it on your iPhone SE you can see most of the color of the iPhone through the case.
The matte finish feels great in the hand and it is almost like carrying your iPhone SE naked, but with scratch resistance. Given the glossy back of the iPhone this is also a good way to avoid seeing fingerprints on your phone.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The 2020 Apple iPhone SE is Apple's most affordable iPhone and is a great buy at $399. Totallee offers ultra-slim cases that provide scratch and bump protection while also making it a bit easier to hold onto your iPhone.
