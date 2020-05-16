Totallee case collection for the Apple iPhone SE

One of the primary reasons I enjoy using the Apple iPhone SE is the small size of the phone so I'm not a fan of bulking it up with a thick case. Totallee has three case options for the iPhone SE, each priced at $35.

If you have never tried a Totallee case before you will likely be a bit shocked at how thin (half a millimeter) and light (2.83 grams) the cases are when they arrive. Even with this minimalist design, the case enhances the phone by keeping the phone free from scratches and providing just a bit of bump protection.

Also: Apple iPhone SE (2020) review: An affordable, capable business phone fit for uncertain times