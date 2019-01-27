Totallee glossy Pixel 3/3 XL case: No branding, no bulk, and added grip

The Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL are excellent smartphones with cameras that set the bar for mobile phones. They have glass backs with matte and glossy finishes. The Totallee glossy thin Pixel 3 XL case is made of soft TPU material so it provides some drop protection and serious grip.

Totallee also makes a thinner matte case option in clear or black. The glossy clear soft case is available now for $29, which is reasonable for the fit, finish, and protection the case offers. There is no branding at all on the case so you get a very clean experience that shows off the phone as intended. There are microdots on the inside back that prevent the case from causing unwanted watermark effects.

