Totallee glossy Pixel 3/3 XL case: No branding, no bulk, and added grip

The Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL are excellent smartphones with cameras that set the bar for mobile phones. They have glass backs with matte and glossy finishes. The Totallee glossy thin Pixel 3 XL case is made of soft TPU material so it provides some drop protection and serious grip.
Totallee also makes a thinner matte case option in clear or black. The glossy clear soft case is available now for $29, which is reasonable for the fit, finish, and protection the case offers. There is no branding at all on the case so you get a very clean experience that shows off the phone as intended. There are microdots on the inside back that prevent the case from causing unwanted watermark effects.
The soft TPU case slips on easily and stays securely in place on the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. There are openings in the back for the camera, flash, and fingerprint scanner. There is a slight raised edge around the camera and fingerprint scanner to protect these parts while also serving as a nice target for the fingerprint scanner.
Raised buttons on the right side make it easy to manipulate the power and volume controls.
The case comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and a two-year warranty. While the clear glossy soft TPU material offers improved grip and some protection, I'm not a fan of all of the fingerprints and smudges that collect on the glossy back finish. I think I may try out one of Totallee's matte finish cases in the future since that type of finish appeals to me more.
There is also an opening in the bottom for the USB-C port and one on the top for the microphone.
The edges of the Totallee case rise just above the display so when you rest your Pixel 3 facedown on a table the glass display is resting just above the table.
While it is nice to have some protection for your expensive phones today, it's also nice to have a minimalist case that still lets you slip your phone in your pocket. Totallee's case helps you target your fingerprint scanner and hold onto your phone better.
