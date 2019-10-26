Totallee Pixel 4 transparent case and glass screen protector: Stop scratches with minimal added weight

1 of 6
  • Totallee Transparent case and glass screen protector for the Pixel 4

    Totallee Transparent case and glass screen protector for the Pixel 4

    The Pixel 4 is a small, capable smartphone, but it's also susceptible to drops, bumps, and scratches on the glass display. Totallee offers three case options for the Pixel 4 and one tempered glass screen protector.

    I tried out the Totallee transparent case for the Pixel 4 that offers a completely clear experience so you can enjoy the color and design of the Pixel 4 as Google intended. The case offers some improved ability to hold your phone with its 0.03 inch shell.

    The three cases and the tempered glass screen protector are each sold for $29, which is reasonable given the amount of protection provided and fit of the cases.

    See also: Google Pixel 4 review

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Right side buttons

    Right side buttons

    There are raised buttons over the actual physical buttons on the Pixel 4, but as you can see the orange color on the white Pixel 4 still appears through the Totallee transparent case. The case offers protection around all four edges with an ample opening around the camera too.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Bottom access ports

    Bottom access ports

    The USB-C port and bottom-firing speaker are accessible with openings in the case. The corners are still protected even with the openings in the case.

    Wireless charging and Google Pay are fully supported by the Totallee case.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Edges rise above the display

    Edges rise above the display

    The edges of the case rise just a bit above the display so that your screen is safe when set down on a table.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Number of openings for various sensors

    Number of openings for various sensors

    The tempered glass screen protector is available for $29 and has four openings for all of the sensors on the front of the Pixel 4.

    Alignment of the protector is all free hand with no guide system so it is a bit tricky to get it lined up with all of the sensors and straight on the phone. I did a decent job lining it up, maybe not perfect, and there ended up being no bubbles under the protector in the end.

    There were a couple of particles that appeared upon first installation, but then I lifted up corners to remove the particles and set the protector back down again on the display. 

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

  • Corner with the screen protector

    Corner with the screen protector

    The screen protector extends over the entire viewable area, but still lets you use a case with your Pixel 4. There are black areas on the top and bottom of the protector that line up with the bezels on the Pixel 4.

    Caption by: Matthew Miller

1 of 6

Totallee is known for creating ultra thin and light weight cases for smartphones. Its latest transparent case for the Google Pixel 4 lets you enjoy the color of your phone while preventing scratches and damage from bumps.

Read More Read Less

Totallee Transparent case and glass screen protector for the Pixel 4

The Pixel 4 is a small, capable smartphone, but it's also susceptible to drops, bumps, and scratches on the glass display. Totallee offers three case options for the Pixel 4 and one tempered glass screen protector.

I tried out the Totallee transparent case for the Pixel 4 that offers a completely clear experience so you can enjoy the color and design of the Pixel 4 as Google intended. The case offers some improved ability to hold your phone with its 0.03 inch shell.

The three cases and the tempered glass screen protector are each sold for $29, which is reasonable given the amount of protection provided and fit of the cases.

See also: Google Pixel 4 review

Caption by: Matthew Miller

1 of 6

Related Topics:

Mobility Google Smartphones Mobile OS Security Hardware

Related Galleries

    • 1 of 2