Totallee Pixel 4 transparent case and glass screen protector: Stop scratches with minimal added weight

The Pixel 4 is a small, capable smartphone, but it's also susceptible to drops, bumps, and scratches on the glass display. Totallee offers three case options for the Pixel 4 and one tempered glass screen protector.

I tried out the Totallee transparent case for the Pixel 4 that offers a completely clear experience so you can enjoy the color and design of the Pixel 4 as Google intended. The case offers some improved ability to hold your phone with its 0.03 inch shell.

The three cases and the tempered glass screen protector are each sold for $29, which is reasonable given the amount of protection provided and fit of the cases.

