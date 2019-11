I previously took a look at the Totallee iPhone 11 Pro clear case, but was very excited to see more color options added for this new small iPhone. The green color perfectly matches the color that Apple produced for the iPhone 11 Pro.

In addition, I was able to try out two matte cases for the Google Pixel 4. Totallee has frosted clear and black options for the Pixel 4. One shows off the default color of the Pixel while the other makes it a black phone.

See also: ZDNet iPhone 11 Pro and Pixel 4 reviews