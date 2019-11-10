UAG Civilian series for Apple iPhone 11 Pro: Stylish drop protection for your expensive smartphone

These 7 top wireless earbuds deliver scarily superb sound
Happy Podoween! All the major Bluetooth earbuds from your favorite manufacturers - including the new AirPod Pro -- have been updated for Fall 2019.
UAG recently launched its new Civilian series and as someone who has used Urban Armor Gear cases for years it's refreshing to try out a new style that still offers full MIL-STD 810G 516.6 drop protection.
The Civilian case for the iPhone 11 Pro is available now for $49.95 in three color options: Black, Olive Drab, and Slate. I was sent a Slate color to test out with my Midnight Green iPhone 11 Pro.
In addition to the solid level of drop protection, you will find lightweight construction, cool color options, unique back design, large buttons, raised bezel to protect the display, with full support for wireless charging and Apple Pay.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The back panel of the UAG Civilian case is fresh and interesting. Drop some vowels and you'll see UAG branding with a new look.
The Slate model is a mix of blue and gray, with a large opening for the triple rear cameras.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The large opening around the three rear cameras acts to protect the lenses when you set the phone down on a table.
The back has some interesting design elements with a smooth surface, angled elements, and matte finish.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The UAG Civilian case adds just a bit of weight and minimal bulk to the iPhone 11 Pro.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
While minimal size and weight is added, a measurable bezel provides solid side and edge protection for the iPhone 11 Pro. The UAG Civilian has some interesting color elements on the front bezel, in addition to what is shown on the interior of the case.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The screen is protected from setting down on flat surfaces thanks to the raised edges of the case.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
There is no problem hitting the volume buttons with the UAG Civilian case around your iPhone 11 Pro.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The Lightning port, speaker, and mic are open on the UAG Civilian.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
UAG has been making rugged smartphone cases for years, but this season launched its new Civilian series. The iPhone 11 Pro case is attractive while offering solid drop protection for your $1,000 phone.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
