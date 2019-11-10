UAG Civilian series for Apple iPhone 11 Pro: Stylish drop protection for your expensive smartphone

UAG recently launched its new Civilian series and as someone who has used Urban Armor Gear cases for years it's refreshing to try out a new style that still offers full MIL-STD 810G 516.6 drop protection.

The Civilian case for the iPhone 11 Pro is available now for $49.95 in three color options: Black, Olive Drab, and Slate. I was sent a Slate color to test out with my Midnight Green iPhone 11 Pro.

In addition to the solid level of drop protection, you will find lightweight construction, cool color options, unique back design, large buttons, raised bezel to protect the display, with full support for wireless charging and Apple Pay.

See also: Apple iPhone 11 Pro review