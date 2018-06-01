UAG Plyo and Plasma for the Huawei P20 Pro: Drop protection for the best smartphone

Mobility
The first case I pick up for my new smartphones comes from UAG and I have not been disappointed with its offerings. I was actually a bit surprised when UAG reached out to let me know that it has some options for the Huawei P20 Pro since this is not a phone launching in the US and is not made by Apple, Samsung, or Google. However, if you look at the UAG website, you can see it also makes cases for OnePlus, Motorola, LG, and Huawei.
UAG sent along the Plyo and Plasma cases. They are each available for $39.95. One provides more access to the color of the P20 Pro while the other has a more industrial look and feel.
The UAG Plasma looks similar to a Monarch case with a unique back panel design with opaque areas where you can see the back of the P20 Pro, raised rubber nubs, and reinforced matte finish corners.
There is an ample long opening on the back for the three cameras and flash. One nice aspect of this UAG Plasma case is that the cameras are well protected, including the two that protrude above the back of the P20 Pro.
The opaque back panels still let you enjoy the back color of the P20 Pro, but not at the full level of a naked phone.
There are amply openings for the USB-C port, speaker, and mic along the bottom. As you can see, there is still ample matte finish supporting TPU material to protect your device too.
There are openings on the top of the UAG Plasma for the IR port and microphone. This image also shows the reinforced corner design and edge protection offered by the UAG case.
UAG designed the Plasma to provide good structural protection of the P20 Pro.
The upper view of the back shows the camera openings and the rubber nubs that are positioned to also offer some help in gripping the phone in this case.
The raised buttons on the right let you easily control volume. The power button has a bit of texture to differentiate itself from the volume buttons
The UAG Pylo provides the same level of drop protection, but with a much more basic back design. The same size opening is present for the three cameras and flash.
The same bottom design as seen on the UAG Plasma is present on the UAG Pylo.
Both cases have raised edges that protrude above the display just enough to protect the display when you set it down on a table.
If you want to continue to see the colored back of your Huawei P20 Pro, then the UAG Pylo is the case to choose. As you can see, there are some angles in the plastic on the back, but it is clear so the color of the phone shines through.
Urban Armor Gear (UAG) makes my favorite cases for popular smartphones so I was very excited to see it release some options for the current best smartphone available, the Huawei P20 Pro.
