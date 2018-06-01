UAG Plyo and Plasma for the Huawei P20 Pro: Drop protection for the best smartphone

The first case I pick up for my new smartphones comes from UAG and I have not been disappointed with its offerings. I was actually a bit surprised when UAG reached out to let me know that it has some options for the Huawei P20 Pro since this is not a phone launching in the US and is not made by Apple, Samsung, or Google. However, if you look at the UAG website, you can see it also makes cases for OnePlus, Motorola, LG, and Huawei.

UAG sent along the Plyo and Plasma cases. They are each available for $39.95. One provides more access to the color of the P20 Pro while the other has a more industrial look and feel.