Valentine's Day gifts: Tech for lovers and friends

Last-minute tech gifts and gadgets for your Valentine
Chocolate and flowers are not the only options this Valentine's Day.
See it now: Apple Watch Series 4 at Apple
The Apple Watch Series 4 will keep your loved one's heart -- or your own -- in full focus with its live heartbeat monitoring and built-in ECG monitoring capabilities.
See it now: Pressure cooker at Amazon
The best way to your loved one's heart is through their stomach, right? Cook some quick and easy meals with this electronic pressure cooker that's sweeping the world by storm.
See it now: Omron 10 at Amazon
The Omron 10 Series allows you to take blood pressure readings and synchronize them with your phone and an online dashboard, so you and your loved one can see how your health is progressing. Don't stress out!
See it now: iPhone XR Product (RED) at Apple
Nothing quite says love to your main squeeze like a blood red, $800 smartphone! Apple's got you covered with the Product (RED) edition of its iPhone XR.
See it now: Pixel 3 XL at Google Store
Maybe Apple doesn't make your ticker go pitter-patter. That's why Google has the Pixel 3 XL, in "Not Pink" running the very latest and greatest Android Pie mobile operating system.
See it now: RAVPower battery at Amazon
You're going to need to get that iPhone charged, right? Get this bright red USB PD-compatible 22,000mAh battery to keep that sucker flowing with the juice of love, all day long.
See it now: Blavor wireless charger
Make sure you can charge up at home, too. This certified wireless charger, in Bright Red will keep your love's Qi-compatible devices topped off at all times.
See it now: Otterbox case at Otterbox | Amazon
Your love might not be able to be broken, but your $800 smartphone definitely can. Make sure you pick up one of OtterBox's shockproof cases and Alpha glass screen protector.
See it now: Sprint Drive at Sprint
You need to know where your boo is at all times, right? The Sprint Drive allows you to turn their dumb car into a smart car, with integrated Wi-Fi LTE service, advanced automotive diagnostics, 24x7 roadside assistance, and GPS tracking, which you can access anywhere from the Sprint Drive app.
See it now: Echo Product (RED) at Amazon
What's love if not a wireless, cloud-connected streaming music speaker that is constantly listening for commands? That's not creepy, right? Especially if it's in red.
And if Jeff Bezos' idea of love doesn't thrill you, Google has you covered with a red device as well.
See it now: Washlet at Amazon
Look, there's no delicate way to say it: Nothing can ruin a perfectly good relationship if you don't have a clean rear end. This washlet, which replaces your existing toilet seat, will totally change the way you think about washing up the nether regions in the bathroom. Say goodbye to toilet paper, this is the civilized way.
See it now: Headspace
Relationships and spending all this money on gadgets can make you crazy. That's why you need mindfulness meditation, to take a bit of the strain off the whole thing. Breathe. Listen to a former British monk who sounds like the GEICO lizard. Present moment. Exhale.
See it now: Hue table lamp at Amazon
When you're ready to get busy in the bedroom, this smart-speaker connected table lamp can reproduce up to 16 million color combinations. Including pink. Stream the Barry White on your device to set the mood, and you're ready to go.
See it now: Love life toys
Maybe you might need a little help besides color and sound. This Bluetooth-and app-connected family of sex toys can help things get a little bit more interactive, with the integrated smartphone app.
See it now: Kindu app
Perhaps you need a couple of ideas to get the juices flowing. The Kindu app helps couples explore their desires. Nothing is taboo with Kindu.
See it now: Couple
All couples need to stay in touch and share things with each other -- that's why Couple, the social network designed for the two of you alone, exists. It's a shared timeline for texts and photos that only you and the significant other can see.
