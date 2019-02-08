Valentine's Day gifts: Tech for lovers and friends

  • Apple Watch Series 4 with ECG

    Apple Watch Series 4 with ECG

    See it now: Apple Watch Series 4 at Apple

    The Apple Watch Series 4 will keep your loved one's heart -- or your own -- in full focus with its live heartbeat monitoring and built-in ECG monitoring capabilities.

    Caption by: Jason Perlow

  • Instant Pot 6qt Mealthy Multipot

    Instant Pot 6qt Mealthy Multipot

    See it now: Pressure cooker at Amazon

    The best way to your loved one's heart is through their stomach, right? Cook some quick and easy meals with this electronic pressure cooker that's sweeping the world by storm.

    Caption by: Jason Perlow

  • Omron 10 Series Bluetooth Blood Pressure Monitor

    Omron 10 Series Bluetooth Blood Pressure Monitor

    See it now: Omron 10 at Amazon

    The Omron 10 Series allows you to take blood pressure readings and synchronize them with your phone and an online dashboard, so you and your loved one can see how your health is progressing. Don't stress out!

    Caption by: Jason Perlow

  • Apple iPhone XR Product (RED)

    Apple iPhone XR Product (RED)

    See it now: iPhone XR Product (RED) at Apple

    Nothing quite says love to your main squeeze like a blood red, $800 smartphone! Apple's got you covered with the Product (RED) edition of its iPhone XR.

    Caption by: Jason Perlow

  • Google Pixel 3 XL in Not Pink

    Google Pixel 3 XL in Not Pink

    See it now: Pixel 3 XL at Google Store

    Maybe Apple doesn't make your ticker go pitter-patter. That's why Google has the Pixel 3 XL, in "Not Pink" running the very latest and greatest Android Pie mobile operating system.

    Caption by: Jason Perlow

  • RAVPOWER Portable Battery Charger 22,000 Mah bright red

    RAVPOWER Portable Battery Charger 22,000 Mah bright red

    See it now: RAVPower battery at Amazon

    You're going to need to get that iPhone charged, right? Get this bright red USB PD-compatible 22,000mAh battery to keep that sucker flowing with the juice of love, all day long.

    Caption by: Jason Perlow

  • Blavor Certified Wireless Charger (Bright Red)

    Blavor Certified Wireless Charger (Bright Red)

    See it now: Blavor wireless charger

    Make sure you can charge up at home, too. This certified wireless charger, in Bright Red will keep your love's Qi-compatible devices topped off at all times.

    Caption by: Jason Perlow

  • Otterbox Cases for iPhone and Android

    Otterbox Cases for iPhone and Android

    See it now: Otterbox case at Otterbox | Amazon

    Your love might not be able to be broken, but your $800 smartphone definitely can. Make sure you pick up one of OtterBox's shockproof cases and Alpha glass screen protector.

    Caption by: Jason Perlow

  • Sprint Drive

    Sprint Drive

    See it now: Sprint Drive at Sprint 

    You need to know where your boo is at all times, right? The Sprint Drive allows you to turn their dumb car into a smart car, with integrated Wi-Fi LTE service, advanced automotive diagnostics, 24x7 roadside assistance, and GPS tracking, which you can access anywhere from the Sprint Drive app.

    Caption by: Jason Perlow

  • Amazon Echo, Generation 2 in Red

    Amazon Echo, Generation 2 in Red

    See it now: Echo Product (RED) at Amazon

    What's love if not a wireless, cloud-connected streaming music speaker that is constantly listening for commands? That's not creepy, right? Especially if it's in red.

    And if Jeff Bezos' idea of love doesn't thrill you, Google has you covered with a red device as well.

    Caption by: Jason Perlow

  • TOTO C100 Washlet

    TOTO C100 Washlet

    See it now: Washlet at Amazon

    Look, there's no delicate way to say it: Nothing can ruin a perfectly good relationship if you don't have a clean rear end. This washlet, which replaces your existing toilet seat, will totally change the way you think about washing up the nether regions in the bathroom. Say goodbye to toilet paper, this is the civilized way.

    Caption by: Jason Perlow

  • HeadSpace, 1 Year Subscription

    HeadSpace, 1 Year Subscription

    See it now: Headspace

    Relationships and spending all this money on gadgets can make you crazy. That's why you need mindfulness meditation, to take a bit of the strain off the whole thing. Breathe. Listen to a former British monk who sounds like the GEICO lizard. Present moment. Exhale.

    Caption by: Jason Perlow

  • Hue Play Light White and Color Ambiance

    Hue Play Light White and Color Ambiance

    See it now: Hue table lamp at Amazon

    When you're ready to get busy in the bedroom, this smart-speaker connected table lamp can reproduce up to 16 million color combinations. Including pink. Stream the Barry White on your device to set the mood, and you're ready to go.

    Caption by: Jason Perlow

  • OhMyBod Connected Sex Toy

    OhMyBod Connected Sex Toy

    See it now: Love life toys

    Maybe you might need a little help besides color and sound. This Bluetooth-and app-connected family of sex toys can help things get a little bit more interactive, with the integrated smartphone app.

    Caption by: Jason Perlow

  • Kindu Fantasy Roleplay App

    Kindu Fantasy Roleplay App

    See it now: Kindu app

    Perhaps you need a couple of ideas to get the juices flowing. The Kindu app helps couples explore their desires. Nothing is taboo with Kindu.

    Caption by: Jason Perlow

  • Couple

    Couple

    See it now: Couple

    All couples need to stay in touch and share things with each other -- that's why Couple, the social network designed for the two of you alone, exists. It's a shared timeline for texts and photos that only you and the significant other can see.

    Caption by: Jason Perlow

If your partner or friend is tech-obsessed, we've rounded some cool items we think they'll love this Valentine's Day.

