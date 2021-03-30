When phone brands meet photo brands

Following its 2006 purchase of Konica Minolta, Sony became a strong challenger to Nikon and Canon in professional cameras as it championed mirrorless technology as an alternative to pentaprism-based DSLRs. That hasn't translated to similar success for its Xperia smartphones that command a tiny fraction of the market.
However, Sony is a mobile market leader when it comes to imaging sensors, supplying modules to customers such as ASUS, OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Samsung, a sensor competitor. (To be fair, Sony also uses Samsung sensors in its phones.) Some smartphone companies play up the Sony brand when touting their cameras, but Sony hasn't played up its storied name as an ingredient brand like Qualcomm.
