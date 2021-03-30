When phone brands meet photo brands

The two most famous names in professional cameras have been conspicuously absent from the smartphone game. Both companies, of course, have apps that allow Wi-Fi-based communications between smartphones and their DSLRs. And Canon will be only too happy to have you print your smartphone photos on on of its printers. Beyond that, though, neither brand (nor Nikon's lens brand Nikkor) has graced a smartphone camera. Nikon came closer in 2012 with the Android-powered Nikon Coolpix S800c that lacked cellular capability.

With advances in computational photography, though, it may be only a matter of time before we see a smartphone-like SoC in one of their cameras. And last year, both companies were floated as potential partners for Xiaomi, which has been doing pretty well navigating the bumpy road to better imaging on its own.

Related stories: