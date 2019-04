Be default, Windows Search indexes the contents of all the data folders in your personal profile and in any libraries you create. But power users and coders often want more control over what's searchable. If that description applies to you, go to Settings > Search > Searching Windows, where you'll find a new Enhanced option that indexes your entire PC. (You'll want to go through the Excluded Folders list to make sure random program files don't appear on the list.) Be sure to leave plenty of time for that first, greatly expanded index to complete.