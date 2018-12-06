WordPress 5.0 is out. Here's a tour of the new features!

But no matter how good the old editor may be, Gutenberg is cooler.
One of the reason is the concept of "reusable blocks." Basically, when users create a block, if they need to use it somewhere else, they can hit a button that converts it into a "reusable block."
When they need it in other blog posts or pages, they can simply hit a button and insert a previously saved button.
The reason why "reusable blocks" are a game-changer for the WordPress community is because they offer a solid alternative to using "shortcodes" as styling elements.
Sure, shortcodes won't disappear, as they're used for far more than text styling, but they won't be such a central element in the post editing experience as they were in the past.
