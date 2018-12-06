WordPress 5.0 is out. Here's a tour of the new features!

Today, December 6, 2018, the WordPress.org team has released WordPress 5.0 "Bebo" to the general public.

By far the biggest change in this next major version of the WordPress CMS is the new "Gutenberg" editor that has replaced the CMS' previous, aging, and nameless WYSIWYG editor.

According to Matt Mullenweg, the creator of the WordPress CMS and team lead behind the WordPress 5.0 development team, the Gutenberg's "overall goal is to simplify the first-time user experience of WordPress."

And Mullenweg appears to have succeeded. The new editor is not only simpler to use for people with no previous WordPress experience, but is also a joy to work with for developers. Gutenberg looks more like Medium's editing experience, and converts an article's code into source code that's much easier to work with if you're a developer, theme, or plugin maker. Bet let's take a closer look at it.