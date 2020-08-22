ZAGG accessories for Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Drop and screen shatter protection

I've tested a lot of power banks, but none come close to the power, performance, and all-round robustness of the Zendure SuperTank. Until now.
-
ZAGG's Gear4 cases and InvisibleShield screen protectors for the Note 20 Ultra 5G
After spending at least $1,300 on a Note 20 Ultra 5G smartphone, it's worth protecting your investment with a case that offers drop protection and a screen protector that helps keep the display from shattering or getting scratched. ZAGG provides many options for the Note 20 Ultra in the form of cases, screen protectors, power banks, chargers, and more.
For some reason, Samsung did not install a screen protector this year so you need to pick one up for yourself and InvisibleShield options are great.
The Gear4 cases provide drop protection rated from 10 to 16 feet with options to show off your new Mystic Bronze phone. Prices range from $30 to $50.
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra review: 5G, display, cameras, and S Pen make it the best phone for business
Caption by: Matthew Miller
-
Inside the Battersea case
My personal favorite of the three cases I tested is the Battersea case. This case option is available for $49.99 in black and as you can see has an orange interior.
The Battersea case offers drop protection for up to 16 feet thanks to its D3O impact protection technology.
It also contains recycled plastic materials and is treated with anti-bacterial technology so will hold up well over time.
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra review: 5G, display, cameras, and S Pen make it the best phone for business
Caption by: Matthew Miller
-
Lower back of the Battersea case
The case is covered in soft touch material and has raised lines of material in geometric patterns on the back. This improves your grip on your phone while also keeping it from sliding around on a table
The corners and edges have solid protection with the front raised just a bit above the display to help protect your display.
Wireless charging, Samsung Pay, and 5G all work perfectly with your phone in this case.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
-
Camera opening and button design
There is an ample camera opening on the back so that camera performance is not impacted at all. Using this case actually makes the back of your phone flat so you can set it down on a table without the default Samsung wobble caused by the large camera array.
The raised buttons are distinct and easy to press too.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
-
Raised edge for some screen protection
All three Gear4 cases have the edges rise just above the display to help protect your screen when you set your phone face down on a table.
The curved edge display of the phone is not impacted with the case design and I find I actually have fewer accidental screen activations as the case pushes my fingers away from the display just a bit.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
-
Crystal Palace clear case option
The clear Crystal Palace case option is perfect for those who want to show off the Mystic Bronze, or other color, of their phone. It's available for $39.99.
Drop protection up to 13 feet is provided with this case that has a fairly rigid back clear cover. With the anti-bacterial treatment and materials the case will stay clear for the life of the case.
It's a sleek case with minimal size or weight added to the phone. It also serves to flatten the back of the Note 20 Ultra.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
-
Protection provided through D3O technology
Even though this case is clear, it also incorporates the D3O technology to provide significant drop protection. The edges are reinforced and the case is designed to protect from daily use.
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra review: 5G, display, cameras, and S Pen make it the best phone for business
Caption by: Matthew Miller
-
Back of the Wembley Palette case
The Wembley Palette case offers drop protection up to 10 feet, still taller than a drop from your hand in normal use. It is available for $29.99 in a smoke color that lets you still see a bit of the color of your phone.
The top and bottom edges have glossy black material that provides increased edge protection on all four corners of the case.
The soft matte finish helps you hold onto your phone.
It also incorporates 3DO and anti-bacterial technologies.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
-
Bottom openings
It is still easy to remove the S Pen, access the USB-C port and use the speaker/mic with your phone secured in these Gear4 cases.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
-
InvisibleShield screen protector package contents
The InvisibleShield UltraClear Plus and VisionGuard Plus cases include everything you need to accurately apply the screen protector. These protectors are made from high quality plastic material, advertised as having a glass-like feel. Curved display are tough to protect with glass protectors.
InvisibleShield's tray and installation process works well and I have had great success in installing these protectors with no dust particles or bubbles under the protector. Read the instructions though as you must start in the middle to then move up first and then down in a multi-step process.
Both protectors were out of stock so I don't have the latest pricing.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
-
Perfect placement and installation
There is a very small opening in the protector for the central front-facing camera. Alignment and installation went well the first time. There is one small adhesive bubble to the right of the camera, but after a few hours that disappeared.
The protector is sleek and smooth, but it's still not the same as glass. However, there was no impact on the performance of the fingerprint sensor or clarity of the amazing Samsung display.
The VisonGuard Plus case provides advanced blue-light filtering too.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
-
Bottom and side fit of the screen protectors
The InvisibleShield screen protectors are case friendly so there is a bit of a gap between the bottom of the device and the protector. The entire visible area of the display is covered though so the display is well protected.
The screen protector fits down over the curved waterfall edge of the display and secures well. There is no impact on the Edge panel functionality either so you are good to go there.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G is now available and it is an expensive investment. ZAGG has Gear4 cases to protect your phone from drops, along with InvisibleShield screen protectors to help protect the glass display.
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra review: 5G, display, cameras, and S Pen make it the best phone for business
