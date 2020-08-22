ZAGG accessories for Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Drop and screen shatter protection

After spending at least $1,300 on a Note 20 Ultra 5G smartphone, it's worth protecting your investment with a case that offers drop protection and a screen protector that helps keep the display from shattering or getting scratched. ZAGG provides many options for the Note 20 Ultra in the form of cases, screen protectors, power banks, chargers, and more.

For some reason, Samsung did not install a screen protector this year so you need to pick one up for yourself and InvisibleShield options are great.

The Gear4 cases provide drop protection rated from 10 to 16 feet with options to show off your new Mystic Bronze phone. Prices range from $30 to $50.

See also: Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra review: 5G, display, cameras, and S Pen make it the best phone for business