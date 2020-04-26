ZAGG InvisibleShield protectors and Gear4 cases for Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G: hands-on

ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite VisionGuard+ anti-bacterial screen protector
So much more than a regular screen protector.
ZAGG offers InvisibleShield screen protectors for the new Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, along with Gear4 cases. We tested a couple of protector options and two case options to help protect your valuable investment. Five screen protector options and seven case options are available from ZAGG.
The Ultra Clear+ and Ultra Visonguard+ screen protectors are plastic self-healing material with a limited lifetime warranty.
The Piccadilly and Battersea cases incorporate D30 material to provide 13 and 16 feet drop protection with a lightweight slim design.
Check out our full Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G review.
The Piccadilly case is available in black and light blue where the color only appears along the edges with an embedded color strip in the case. The $39.99 case offers MIL-STD 810G drop certification up to 13 feet (4 meters).
The case is primarily composed of clear material so you can see the color of your phone through the case. D30 impact protection is provided to help absorb shock from drops. The case is easy to apply and fits securely around your Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G.
The Battersea case is my personal favorite with increased 16 feet (5 meters) drop protection and a back panel with rubber ridges for increased grip when you hold it and when you set it down on a table. The $49.99 case also has embedded anti-microbial protection.
The inside of the Battersea case has vibrant orange color with the ridges. This design helps temper the impact from drops and spread the load too. An ample opening for the camera array is present as well.
Openings for microphones, USB-C port, and speaker are present. Raised buttons appear on the right side for the volume and power buttons.
The back is designed to match the large camera array with the case so that the back is now flat. This makes it better to set your phone down on a table. The case is actually just a bit thicker than the camera array so it protected the cameras too.
The raised ridges offer excellent tactile feel so the case doesn't slide around and the phone is much easier to hold onto.
There is subtle Gear4 branding on the back with the raised ridges leading out away from the logo.
Wireless charging and Samsung Pay still work perfectly with your phone within the case.
The edges protrude above the display just a bit so that the screen is protected a bit when you rest the phone face down on a table.
The Piccadilly case is mostly clear material so you can see the phone color through the case. The opening and D30 protection is similar to what we see on the Battersea case.
Raised buttons are positioned over the volume and power buttons on the right side. The black color is embedded around the edges, as shown in this photo.
A microphone opening, USB-C opening, and speaker opening are present on the bottom.
The screen protector package includes everything you need to install the protector onto your phone. This includes the directions, alcohol wipe, microfiber cloth, squeegee, dust removal sticker, protector, and application tray.
These two InvisibleShield protectors are designed with anti-microbial technology to kill 99.99% of surface bacteria. The plastic protectors are advertised as having glass-like feel and they are very smooth, but the self-healing technology means there is a bit of tackiness to the protector.
A plastic application tray is provided with posts at the top and bottom to help you position and align the protector. This is important on a device with such a large display where it can be difficult to line everything up properly.
Since this was a new application tray and screen protector, I actually read the directions and tried to follow them during installation. It was a bit confusing though as the number 2 step and label was at the top, but you actually position the squeegee at the middle and then remove this part of the plastic from the center of the screen protector and work your way to the top.
Even though I completely bungled this application, the protector was not uncovered so I was able to successfully try again and application was successful with minimal small bubbles under the protector.
The application process is a bit unique in that you work towards the top and then towards the bottom, starting from the center of the screen protector. This wasn't completely clear in the instructions, but after doing one it was easy to try another.
The Ultra Clear+ protector, $29.99, fits well and looks fantastic on the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G. I did not have any problem using the display, but also recommend you reprogram your fingerprints for accurate security.
Installation of the InvisibleShield Ultra Visionguard+ protector, $44.99, went smoothly after learning with the other protector. For some reason there is a notch adjacent to the camera opening on the one I tested, but I don't think this is by design.
This screen protector is designed to protect your eyes from strain and there is clearly a visible blue light filter on the protector. It is also designed with anti-microbial technology to help keep your phone free from surface bacteria.
ZAGG has new screen protector options with maximum clarity and blue light filter features. It's Gear4 branded cases offer drop protection, slim design, and ability to make the back of the phone flush with the large camera array.
