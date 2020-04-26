ZAGG InvisibleShield protectors and Gear4 cases for Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G: hands-on

ZAGG offers InvisibleShield screen protectors for the new Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, along with Gear4 cases. We tested a couple of protector options and two case options to help protect your valuable investment. Five screen protector options and seven case options are available from ZAGG.

The Ultra Clear+ and Ultra Visonguard+ screen protectors are plastic self-healing material with a limited lifetime warranty.

The Piccadilly and Battersea cases incorporate D30 material to provide 13 and 16 feet drop protection with a lightweight slim design.

Check out our full Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G review.