Google's new Pixel 4a 5G is one of the most affordable 5G phones available today and it has all the great Pixel camera goodies inside. While it is an affordable phone, it is still a good idea to protect your investment given that it will get software updates for three years.

ZAGG has a few accessories available for the Google Pixel 4a 5G and sent along three items to check out. I tried out the InvisibleShield Glass Elite VisionGuard Plus screen protector, a Gear4 Wembley case, and a Gear4 Crystal Palace case.

See also: Google Pixel 4a 5G review - Affordable 5G phone with stunning camera performance